Champion Newspapers Limited
For a better society

The media gateway to the East.

For inquiries:
Phone: +234 81 8616 6160
Email: editor.championnews@gmail.com

President APPON , Emem James Kanico, received Outstanding contribution to Public Procurement award at the 5th Africa Procurement & Supply Chain Live and Awards, held in Lagos

Photo Gallery
By Peter
R-l ... President  Association of Public Procurement Practitioners of Nigeria, (APPON),  Emem James Kanico;  received Outstanding Contribution to Public Procurement award from  Procurement and Supply Chain Management Specialist, VRA  Ghana.  Mr.  Jacob Fosu-Kyei. National director welfare  (APPON) Mr. Kolawole Maiyegun. During the 5th Africa Procurement & Supply Chain live and Awards, held at Oriental Hotel, Lekki Lagos on 28/7/2023... PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.
12
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

L-r …Director General Lagos State Public Procurement Agency (PPA)  Mr. Fatai Idowu Onafowote; Procurement and Supply Chain Management Specialist, VRA  Ghana.  Mr  Jacob Fosu-Kyei; Presenting  Outstanding Contribution to Public Procurement award to President  Association of Public Procurement Practitioners of Nigeria, (APPON),  Emem James Kanico;  National director welfare  (APPON) Mr. Kolawole Maiyegun.

L-r… President  Association of Public Procurement Practitioners of Nigeria, (APPON),  Emem James Kanico;  Procurement and Supply Chain Management Specialist, VRA  Ghana.  Mr  Jacob Fosu-Kyei;  Director General.Lagos State Public Procurement Agency (PPA)  Mr. Fatai Idowu Onafowote; Supply Chain Management Finance. MTN  Nigerian Communication Plc  Adeola Oduntan;  all with their award.

President  Association of Public Procurement Practitioners of Nigeria, (APPON),  Emem James Kanico, with his award   Outstanding Contribution to Public Procurement award from  Procurement and Supply Chain Management Specialist.

L-r… High Commission of the United Republic of Tanzania to Nigeria Dr. Benson  Bana; President   Association of Public Procurement Practitioners of Nigeria, (APPON),  Emem James Kanico; presenting   Excellence in Procurement Innovation  Banking award to  Director of  Procurement at CRDB Bank Plc. Tanzania,   Mr.  Pendason Philemon;  Procurement   Manager CRDB Bank Plc, Imani Mhagama;  Jeneveva  Bwanakunu; Manager Marketing CRDB Bank Plc. Mr. Jadi Ngwale.

L-r…President, Association of Public Procurement Practitioners of Nigeria, (APPON),  Emem James Kanico; presenting best State Procurement Compliance to Director General of Lagos State Public  Procurement Agency (PPA)  Mr. Fatai Idowu Onafowote; while others watch.

L-r… President, Association of Public Procurement Practitioners of Nigeria, (APPON), Emem James Kanico; Present Public Sector Procurement Team of the Year to, Procurement and Supply Chain Management Specialist, VRA  Ghana.  Mr.  Jacob Fosu-Kyei. Manager VRA, Ghana Ann Siaw.

L-r …Director General .Lagos State Public Procurement Agency (PPA)  Mr. Fatai Idowu Onafowote;   Director General Lagos State Public Procurement Agency (PPA)  Mr. Fatai Idowu Onafowote;  A Guest; Director of  Procurement at CRDB Bank Plc. Tanzania,   Mr.  Pendason; General Manager,  Supply Chain Management Finance. MTN  Nigerian Communication Plc. Adeola Oduntan;  Hannah Otu, from Jospong group of companies Ghana;  Director Procurement of Volta River Authority in Ghana. Jacob Fosu-Kyei; President   Association of Public Procurement Practitioners of Nigeria, (APPON),  Emem James Kanico During the 5th Africa Procurement & Supply Chain live and Awards, held at Oriental Hotel, Lekki Lagos on 28/7/2023…  PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

 

For a better society

—————————————————————–

Kindly follow us across all our social media platforms to stay up-to-date with the latest news and happenings in Nigeria and across the globe.

Facebook – https://facebook.com/championnewsonline

Instagram – https://instagram.com/championnewsonline

Twitter– @championnewsng

Continue Reading
Peter 9768 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

More Stories

Latest News from Champion Newspapers, August 1,2023

Shade Okoya (Mon) Speaks on Beauty and Mindset Crafted for…

CRDB Bank Plc. Tanzania wins two awards at the 5th Africa…

Latest News from Champion Newspapers, July 31,2023

1 of 336