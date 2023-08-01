President APPON , Emem James Kanico, received Outstanding contribution to Public Procurement award at the 5th Africa Procurement & Supply Chain Live and Awards, held in Lagos

L-r …Director General Lagos State Public Procurement Agency (PPA) Mr. Fatai Idowu Onafowote; Procurement and Supply Chain Management Specialist, VRA Ghana. Mr Jacob Fosu-Kyei; Presenting Outstanding Contribution to Public Procurement award to President Association of Public Procurement Practitioners of Nigeria, (APPON), Emem James Kanico; National director welfare (APPON) Mr. Kolawole Maiyegun.

L-r… President Association of Public Procurement Practitioners of Nigeria, (APPON), Emem James Kanico; Procurement and Supply Chain Management Specialist, VRA Ghana. Mr Jacob Fosu-Kyei; Director General.Lagos State Public Procurement Agency (PPA) Mr. Fatai Idowu Onafowote; Supply Chain Management Finance. MTN Nigerian Communication Plc Adeola Oduntan; all with their award.

President Association of Public Procurement Practitioners of Nigeria, (APPON), Emem James Kanico, with his award Outstanding Contribution to Public Procurement award from Procurement and Supply Chain Management Specialist.

L-r… High Commission of the United Republic of Tanzania to Nigeria Dr. Benson Bana; President Association of Public Procurement Practitioners of Nigeria, (APPON), Emem James Kanico; presenting Excellence in Procurement Innovation Banking award to Director of Procurement at CRDB Bank Plc. Tanzania, Mr. Pendason Philemon; Procurement Manager CRDB Bank Plc, Imani Mhagama; Jeneveva Bwanakunu; Manager Marketing CRDB Bank Plc. Mr. Jadi Ngwale.

L-r…President, Association of Public Procurement Practitioners of Nigeria, (APPON), Emem James Kanico; presenting best State Procurement Compliance to Director General of Lagos State Public Procurement Agency (PPA) Mr. Fatai Idowu Onafowote; while others watch.



L-r… President, Association of Public Procurement Practitioners of Nigeria, (APPON), Emem James Kanico; Present Public Sector Procurement Team of the Year to, Procurement and Supply Chain Management Specialist, VRA Ghana. Mr. Jacob Fosu-Kyei. Manager VRA, Ghana Ann Siaw.

L-r …Director General .Lagos State Public Procurement Agency (PPA) Mr. Fatai Idowu Onafowote; Director General Lagos State Public Procurement Agency (PPA) Mr. Fatai Idowu Onafowote; A Guest; Director of Procurement at CRDB Bank Plc. Tanzania, Mr. Pendason; General Manager, Supply Chain Management Finance. MTN Nigerian Communication Plc. Adeola Oduntan; Hannah Otu, from Jospong group of companies Ghana; Director Procurement of Volta River Authority in Ghana. Jacob Fosu-Kyei; President Association of Public Procurement Practitioners of Nigeria, (APPON), Emem James Kanico During the 5th Africa Procurement & Supply Chain live and Awards, held at Oriental Hotel, Lekki Lagos on 28/7/2023… PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

For a better society

—————————————————————–

Kindly follow us across all our social media platforms to stay up-to-date with the latest news and happenings in Nigeria and across the globe.

Facebook – https://facebook.com/championnewsonline

Instagram – https://instagram.com/championnewsonline

Twitter– @championnewsng