Prayer for Akeredolu as Deputy Governor leads other Ondo cabinet members

DAMISI OJO, Akure

Ondo State Acting Governor and Deputy Governor, Hon Lucky Aiyedatiwa led other State Executive Council members on a prayer Session for Ondo State Governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, held at Chapel of Grace, Government House, Alagbaka Akure on Sunday.

During the event, special prayers were offered for Ondo Akeredolu and his family.

Prayers were equally offered for the State cabinet members and for the peace, Unity and progress of the State.

Aiyedatiwa implored citizens of the State to always dedicate and seek God’s guidance in all their activities.

Besides, he said it is important to commit our dear State into God’s hand as prayers unlock God’s unlimited favour.

Present at the prayer session are, Secretary to the State Government, Princess Oladunni Odu, Chief of Staff to Governor, Chief Olugbenga Ale, Head of Service, Pastor Kayode Ogundele and his wife, Ondo State Chairman of All Progressives Congress APC, Ade Adetimehin, State Executive Council members and others.

