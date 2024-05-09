Police refute killing of 21 soldiers in Anambra

Police Command in Anambra has refuted a story trending on social media and some national dailies that 21 soldiers were killed in the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the denial is contained in a press release by SP Tochukwu Ikenga, the Anambra police spokesperson, and made available to journalists on Wednesday in Awka.

Ikenga described the report as “misleading, unfounded, and falsehood”.

“The Command wishes to state that the report is untrue, a product of fiction, and the handiwork of mischief makers.

“The hospital mentioned in the report, where the corpses of the soldiers were allegedly kept, does not exist in Awka, the State Capital,” he said.

He said that further inquiries by the Command, showed that there was no record of such an incident, labelling the story as deliberate acts by unscrupulous elements who desired to cause tension in the state.

Ikenga warned that the Command would not hesitate to invoke the relevant cyber laws on persons found wanting in this regard.

However, the Command urged the public to disregard the report.

In Ekiti State, the Police Command has arrested eight suspected members of four different secret cult groups on the campus of the Ekiti State University on Tuesday.

A statement on Wednesday by the Public Relations Officer of the Command, DSP Sunday Abutu, said that the arrest followed a report that members of some cult group were disturbing the peace on the institution’s campus.

Abutu said that on May 7, at about 6:00p.m., the command received a distress call that some suspected members of Buccaneer confraternity, Alora confraternity and Sea Lord group were conducting themselves in a manner that could cause breach of peace on the institution’s campus.

“The Command immediately deployed the Rapid Response Squad (RRS) to the scene where eight suspects including two final year student of political science, a 400 level computer Science and 300 level accounting student and two 300 level sociology students were arrested,” Abutu said.

Others arrested, he said, were a 2023 graduate of the institution, and another in the department of political science having an extra year.

“During the operation, some of the fleeing gang members fired gunshots at the Armoured Personnel Carrier (APC) conveying the RRS operatives and damaging the vehicle’s wind screen,” the command’s spokesman said.

According to him, items recovered from the arrested suspects included two yellow face caps with Buccaneer Confraternity logo and some paraphernalia of Alora and Sea Lord confraternities.

Abutu said that effort was in progress to arrest the fleeing gang members and recover the weapons in their possession.

