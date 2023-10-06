Police list Naira Marley, Sam Larry, others in Mohbad death saga, name nurse ‘prime suspect’

The Lagos State Police Command has identified Ms Feyisayo Ogedengbe, an auxiliary nurse, as the prime suspect in Mohbad’s death, while Naira Marley, Sam Larry, Primeboy, and one other have been named suspects.

Mohbad, whose real name is Ilerioluwa Aloba, died on September 12 at the age of 27. His death has since become a subject of controversy as old videos of the Afrobeats singer alleging bullying and physical assault resurfaced.

“Five suspects have so far been identified, arrested, detained, and interrogated on their alleged roles in the sequence of events that led to the death of the singer,” the Commissioner of Police, Idowu Owohunwa, said in a press briefing on Friday.

He added that Ogedengbe administered “multiple and highly potent” injections to Mohbad, whose real name is Ilerioluwa Aloba.

Owohunwa revealed that the injections, consisting of Tetanus Toxoid, paracetamol, and Cetrazone — an antibiotic — were administered at Mobad’s residence on September 12.

The medications were said to have triggered an immediate reaction, including vomiting, goosebumps and convulsion.

According to him, Ogedengbe was unqualified to perform the role of a home nurse and did so in a non-clinical environment and professionally negligent manner.

Another suspect is Ibrahim Oluwatosin Owodunni aka Primeboy, who is described as a childhood friend of Mohbad.

The police commissioner disclosed that Primeboy attended a show with Mohbad on September 10, which culminated in a physical fight between the two that led to the late singer’s injury.

“The management of the injury subsequently resulted in his death,” Owohunwa said.

Also named as a suspect is Mr Ayobami Sadiq aka Spending who was said to have invited the auxiliary nurse and is “suspected of conspiracy to commit a felony”.

Sam Larry, whose real name is Samson Balogun, was arrested and remains in detention for being complicit in the Afrobeats star’s death and in relation to viral videos by the deceased about bullying and assault, the police commissioner said.

Likewise, Abdul-Aziz Fashola, aka Naira Marley, was also arrested and is still in detention over similar allegations, Owohunwa also noted.

The police commissioner added that the exhumation of Mohbad’s remains, autopsy, and toxicology test were undertaken on September 21, adding that results of the autopsy and toxicology were being awaited.