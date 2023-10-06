Almond Insurance Industry awards flags off voting for contestants

The 2023 Almond Insurance Industry Awards Panel of Judges headed by Ms Prisca Soares has released the names of Nominees in the various categories. The very thorough nomination process which lasted for one month had top management staffs of Insurance and Broking Firms, Corporate and Individual Clients nominating companies, and individuals based on the criteria provided.

Although some of the nominations were disallowed due to non-compliance with the criteria, over 300 People combined with companies participated in the process.

At the end of the exercise by the Judges, such companies as Mutual Benefits Life Assurance Ltd, Coronation Life Insurance Company Ltd, AIICO Insurance Plc, Sanlam Life Insurance Nigeria Ltd, African Alliance Insurance Plc, Capital Express Assurance Co. Ltd, Old Mutual Nig. Life Insurance Company Ltd, Custodian Life Assurance Limited, Zenith Prudential Life Insurance Co Ltd and LASACO Assurance Plc emerged as nominees for the life company award.

The general category nominees include NEM Insurance Plc, Coronation General Insurance Plc, AXA Mansard Insurance Plc and Custodian & Allied Insurance Plc among others.

Such manes as Goxi Microinsurance Limited, Noor Takaful Insurance Limited, Hilal Takaful Nigeria Limited and Salam Takaful Insurance Company Ltd were prequalified on the micro and Takaful insurance category while Mr. Kunle Ahmed – (CEO) AXA Mansard Insurance Plc, Mr. Tope Smart (MD/CEO) NEM Insurance Plc, Mr. Tunde Hassan Odukale (MD/CEO) Leadway Assurance Co. Ltd and Mr. Augustine Osegha Ebose (MD/CEO) of Anchor Insurance Company Limited are to contest for the slot of CEO of the year award.

BOFF & Co. Ins. Brokers Ltd., Y.O.A Insurance Brokers Ltd, Scib Nigeria & Co Ltd, Golan Heights Ins. Brokers Ltd., HOGG Robinson Nigeria Ltd, FSL Insurance Brokers Ltd and ATIAT Insurance Brokers Ltd were listed as contestants for insurance broking company of the year.

On the race for insurance broker of the year are Mr. Oreoluwa Ebuoluwa Olarinmoye – (CEO BOFF & Co. Ins. Brokers Ltd), Mr. Shola Tinubu. – (CEO Scib Nigeria & Co Ltd) and Mrs. Enitan Solarin – (CEO Y.O.A Insurance Brokers Ltd) while reinsurance CEO of the year will be between Fola Daniel – (CEO – FBS Reinsurance Ltd) and Lawrence Nazare – (CEO – Continental Reinsurance Plc.

Speaking at a Press Conference in Lagos, the Chairman of the Awards Panel of Judges Ms. Soares, said that Winners in the various categories will be based on the decision of voters who forms 60% of the judging process while collated Data from NAICOM will balance it up.

To this end, she implores nominees to encourage their clients and the general public to visit the Awards Website to cast their votes. Although voting is free companies as well as individual clients can vote just once in each of the categories.

The voting process will be closed on the 20th of October to allow for final processing by the Awards Panel of Judges before the Awards Nite on the 3rd of November at the Queens Park Events Center where winners will be announced.

The Annual Almond Insurance Industry Awards and Consumers’ Nite was instituted to reward the “Can Do Spirit”, of the men and women in the various arms of the insurance industry who strive daily to sell insurance products and services in Nigeria despite the myriad of challenges in the business environment and the low acceptability of insurance in Nigeria.