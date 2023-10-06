Nigeria’s Organised Private Sector and impact investment score sheet: My concern about users of telecommunication equipment 

PROF MAGNUS ONUOHA

The contemporary world is today paying an immeasurable price for industrialization and unwholesome human activities that have manifested in the form of climate change. The end-product of climate change is global warming and this has been elevated to global warning as nation’s battle and come to terms with its consequences. This juncture calls for concerted actions by all stakeholders.

The time to heed of that warning is now. This has led to the two global agreements that are potentially disruptive and are shaping global investment arena: climate change and the need for sustainable development. These disruptive forces are transforming investment decision and reshaping the business landscape. The need to eradicate poverty; create safe and healthy communities and balance the exploitation and use of natural resources have necessitated global articulation of developmental agenda into sustainable development goals (SDGs).

On the other hand, in recognition of the overwhelming impact of emissions from developmental strides, especially in developed economies, on the wellbeing of the planet, the international community in the unprecedented show of cooperation under the Paris Agreement in 2015 adopted a set of common social, environmental and economic measures to combat climate change.

Ever since, and depending on the climate impact, Nigeria amongst other countries have articulated climate impact mitigation and adaptation policies and measures, and capping it in 2021 with the signing into law of the National Climate Change Act and the government structure ran by the National Climate Change Council(NCCC) constituted and running. All with sole purpose of promoting a transition to low carbon/low emission resources efficient economy through the adoption of technologies and practices that reduce the carbon- foot print. This is also what is known as the decarbonization and/or net zero emission pathways.

It is in the light of the above that there is the glaring need for the organized private sector in Nigeria to key into Nigeria’s decarbonization pathway by driving impact investment through incorporating and deepening environmental and social governance into corporate strategy, service and production philosophy. Their bias toward economic objectives (profit motive) has resulted in the neglect of society and environment with the attendant consequences of social instability and environmental degradation. Drivers of impact investment include but not limited to: Increasing demand for communities for corporate intervention in societal and environmental development on one hand; Rising need for corporations to sustain their operations by supporting the communities they operate in and the environment they depend on for immeasurable indirect benefits including sinks for waste products; Growing recognition of the need for Responsible Finance; Growing recognition of Private Capital’s potential to supplement philanthropic and Public manufacturing of components.

There is a growing concern in Nigeria that some users of telecommunication equipment which includes telecommunication companies, banks, insurance etc. has dismally failed to incorporate environmental and social governance into their corporate strategy, service and production philosophy. There are glaring cases of abandoned masts at various locations in all the states. This is to the extent that some state governments to go and derig(dismantle) those masts that companies have put in place thereby putting pressure on the government in baring the cost of dismantling. There are so many cases of masts not properly erected falling especially in the rural areas and killing people. They are grossly under reported because it happens in rural communities.

This is why the 36 states of Nigeria including the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) should ensure that all laws regulating telecommunications and environmental infrastructure in their respective states and FCT are complied with. These regulations will protect consumers (especially the vulnerable sectors of the society) and encourage investment and innovation. The impact of non-regulation can be grave. They include loss of life, sickness and contamination of the environment. Indeed protecting the environment is global issues in compliance with Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) specifically 3, 11, 13 and 16. On the other hand the users of communication equipment should ensure that they comply with standard control activities obligatory duties to the respective states and FCT to ensure safety of the residents and environment.

Moving forward and to avert further disaster from occurring, there is need to commence audit and inspection of existing installations within the states and FCT to ensure compliance with relevant laws of the state and enforce notices, guidelines and regulations where there are contraventions against owners and developers of installations. The states and FCT are also expected to monitor all illegal mast construction and development. These are to ensure that all installations affecting the environment including telecommunication masts are safe, properly maintained and do not cause harm to human, plants, animals, as well as promote sustainable development.

The state governments are constitutionally empowered to protect the people and their environment. Audit and inspections revolves around the people and their environment. There is nothing the government can do if the users of the communication equipment obey the laws and adhere to environmental, social and governance guidelines. The audit is to ensure the masts are in line with safety and environmental protocols and if they are, there will be no issues. They laws are there to be obeyed. If they don’t, there would be penalty.

Finally, I call on the organized private sector of Nigeria including users of communication equipment to incorporate as well as deepen impact investing as part of their sustainability and corporate social responsibility efforts.

.Prof Magnus C. Onuoha is the President, Governing Council, Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency Associations Alliance (REEEAA).He could be reached via Email: chidimagnus1@gmail.com

For a better society