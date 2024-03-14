Police exhume corpse of murdered Rivers DPO, 6 months after

P

Emmanuel Nlewedum, Port Harcourt

The Police in Rivers State said it has discovered and exhumed the remains of late Ahoada Divisional Police Officer, DPO, in Ahoada East LGA of the state, SP Bako Angbashim, six months after he was killed by cultists.

SP Angbashim was ambushed and killed by members of Iceland cult group cult led by one Mr Gift David Okpara, popularly known as General 2Baba in September 2023, during a raid on the camp of the cultists, at Odiemude Community in Ahoada-East LGA of the State, with his corpse taken away by the hoodlums.

Six months after, the murder of the DPO, and few weeks after the police killed and paraded the corpse of Mr. 2baba who was said to have been killed during a gun duel with a joint security operatives, the Rivers State Police Command said it has discovered and exhumed the remains of late SP Bako Angbashim.

The command in a statement issued in Port Harcourt on Wednesday by the Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, SP Grace Iringe-Koko said Angbashim’s grave was discovered near a shrine, located inside 2Baba’s camp that is situated within the forested region of Odiemude Community.

Iringe-Koko said, the recovered corpse of the late DPO have been taken to the mortuary, where they will undergo scientific examination and genetic testing.

“The Rivers State Police Command is pleased to announce significant advancements in the investigation into the tragic murder of SP Bako Angbashim, a former Divisional Police Officer (DPO) of Ahoada Division in Rivers State. The Command’s unwavering commitment to resolving this heinous crime and ensuring justice has yielded fruitful results.

“On Sunday, March 10, 2024, a coordinated joint operation was carried out by tactical squads from the Rivers State Police Command and personnel from the Force Intelligence Bureau. This operation targeted the camp of the deceased cult leader, Gift Okpara, famously known as 2Baba, situated within the forested region of Odiemude Community in Ahoada East Local Government Area.

“During the operation, diligent search efforts led to the discovery of a burial site within the gang’s shrine, where the remains of the slain Police Officer, SP Bako Angbashim, were located and subsequently exhumed. Notably, the exhumed remains include the skull of the deceased.

“These recovered remains have been taken to the mortuary, where they will undergo scientific examination and genetic testing. These tests aim to establish the identity of the remains through a meticulous comparison with samples obtained from the late officer’s relatives.

“Furthermore, ongoing efforts are underway to locate and retrieve the remaining dismembered parts of SP Bako Angbashim’s body, suspected to have been buried at various undisclosed locations within the forest.

“It is important to note that 2Baba, the leader of the gang responsible for this heinous crime, met his demise on February 17, 2024, during a planned assault executed by the Rivers State Police Command. 2Baba died in Ebrass, Ahoada West Local Government Area, but unfortunately, his gang members managed to escape with his body.

“However, following an intensive seven-day search, aided by credible intelligence, Tubaba’s body was ultimately recovered from a shallow grave in the Ebrass forest.”

Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police, Olatunji Disu, has commended the joint security team for their unwavering dedication and resolute commitment in the operation.

CP Disu extended his gratitude to the community members for their invaluable support throughout the investigation process.

“The police will continue to prioritize the safety and security of all citizens, and they remain determined to apprehend the remaining members of the gang.

“The Rivers State Police Command remains steadfast in its mission to uphold peace, security, and justice within the state. Regular updates on the progress of this investigation will be provided as developments unfold.”