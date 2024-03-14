Demolition: Jakande Ilasan Estate residents lament destruction of their homes, calls for Tinubu’s help

.Begs Sanwo-Olu for release of those arrested

Ibrahim Quadri

Residents of Jakande Ilasan Housing Estate have appealed to President Bola Tinubu to intervene in the ongoing demolition of their buildings by the Lagos State government.

They also urged Governor Sanwo-Olu to direct the operatives of the state Task Force to release those arrested while adequate medical care is given to others receiving treatment in hospital from gun shot wounds.

Officials of the State Ministry of Physical Planning and Urban Development assisted by men of the Task Force had demolished several buildings and shanties in the Estate in the operation that commenced on Sunday.

Spokesman of the group, Andrew Oretan made the appeal during a peaceful protest embarked upon by residents at the site of the demolished structures.

He said that residents who were evictees from Maroko in 1990 had been traumatised by officials of the State government adding that they are ready for dialogue to resolve the matter.

Oretan explained that they are not against the proposed coastal road by government in the area, saying the step taken through the forceful ejection is wrong and not civil.

On his part, the President Landlord Association, Prince Seyi Orioye lamented that over 10, 000 residents were affected by the demolition exercise.

He noted that they have Allocation Letters from government when they relocated them from Maroko 34 years ago without any development from government in the Estate.

Orioye insisted that they are law abiding citizens of the country and not illegal occupants of the place.

He wondered why the Task Force was molesting the people even under the current economic hardship in the land.

Orioye made it clear that the coastal road did not in any way affect those living in the Estate.

One of the elders in the Estate, Mr Benson Oketola said that they still have documents used in purchase of lands in Maroko from the Chieftancy family.

He recalled that they were only given seven days notice to quit Maroko in 1990 during the administration of Governor Raji Rasaki with no compensation to anyone.

There are strong indication that the demolition exercise was to pave way for the coastal road and also allegation that the area serves as hideouts for criminals.