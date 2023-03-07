Police confirm attack on Abakpa, Enugu by gunmen

By Cosmas Chukwu

The Enugu State Police Command, has confirmed that gun-toting hoodlums in the early hours of Monday, disturbed commercial activities in some parts of the state, burning vehicles and tricycles in the process.

It was reported that the hoodlums that were allegedly enforcing the illegal Mondays sit-at-home in the state stormed Liberty Bus Stop, Abakpa, in Enugu East local government area, burnt two Sienna vehicles and 5 tricycles, popularly known as Keke Napep.

An eyewitness also told our correspondent that a man was set ablaze inside his vehicle at T-junction.

In his reaction, DSP Daniel Ndukwe, the Police Public Relations Officer in Enugu State said normalcy has been restored in the troubled areas. He said that there was no casualty, adding that their operatives are on trail of the hoodlums.

Revealing that two vehicles used by the hoodlums for the operation, Ndukwe called on members of the public to help the command with any useful information that could lead to the arrest of the gunmen.

“Normalcy has since been restored at Liberty Bus Stop, T-Junction and Harmony Road locations of Abakpa-Nike Enugu, were yet-to-be apprehended armed miscreants attacked and set ablaze motor vehicles and tricycles of some road users, at about 4.30am of today, 06/03/2023. There was NO CASUALTY recorded, while Police Detectives and Tactical Operatives are on trail of the hoodlums.

“Meanwhile, one white-coloured Toyota Sienna minivan and a black-coloured Lexus RX300 Jeep, used by the armed arsonists to perpetrate the heinous act, have been recovered. Hence, members of the public are enjoined to provide the Police credible information and intelligence that will help fast-track the ongoing operations to fish out and bring the fleeing assailants to book, please.”