Police  Brutality: Commissioner confirm death of Driver shot by police in Taraba

Emmanuel Awari-Jalingo
The commissioner of police, Taraba State command Abimbola Sokoya on Tuesday confirmed the death of Mr Oliver Ezra, the driver to Lau local government area Chairman who was shot by Sgt Ibrahim  Idi of the command last Friday.
Confirming the sad incident, Sokoya said that the driver had confronted the officer at the Check point and some misunderstanding ensued leading to the shootout.
“The Force has extant laws that guide the conduct of officers and assured that the case would be thoroughly investigated and if found guilty, the officer in question will be made to face the full wrath of the law.
“What triggered the incident was the issue of impatience that caused the driver of the Lau local government area Chairman Mr Oliver Ezra to come down from his vehicle to confront the officer at the checkpoint when there was another oncoming vehicle.
“In the process, there was some misunderstanding and the driver was shot and subsequently rushed to The Federal Medical Center Jalingo where he was responding to treatment until this morning when he passed on.
“We are relating with the family and have sent out condolences and will be involved in all the process. We have deployed our men to ensure that there is no breakdown of law and order.
“Nigerian force has extant status that guide our actions and this incident will be subjected to it. An investigation has already commenced and once it is completed, the law will be allowed to take it’s course” Sokoya said.
Meanwhile, the  Families of Late Mr Oliver Ezre  staged a peaceful protest to Taraba State Government House Jalingo demanding Justice over the alleged killing of their son by police in Lankaviri near Jalingo.
Mr Oliver who was said to have been short by sergeant Ibrahim Idi on Friday at a checkpoint in lankaviri, Yoro local government area of Taraba, was alleged to have engaged in an argument with the police before the angry sergeant released the bullet on him.
Late Oliver, a driver to Lau local government council chairman Dr Daniel Zading was said to have been returning from the local government headquarters to Jalingo with his principal (Dr Daniel Zading), when the incident occurred.
Mr Birus Illia, leader of the family protesters, lamented the police action against their brother Oliver, as it was provoking and unprofessional, call on Governor Darius Ishaku and the police IGP to ensure Justice in the matter.
Commenting on the matter, the  SA political to governor Ishaku  Abubakar Bawa assured the family of government necessary steps to ensure Justice.
The killing has proof the series of brutality  and unnecessary killings committed by the Police which lead to the #Endsars in the country.
