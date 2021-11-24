Police  Brutality: Commissioner confirm death of Driver shot by police in Taraba

Emmanuel Awari-Jalingo

The commissioner of police, Taraba State command Abimbola Sokoya on Tuesday confirmed the death of Mr Oliver Ezra, the driver to Lau local government area Chairman who was shot by Sgt Ibrahim Idi of the command last Friday.

Confirming the sad incident, Sokoya said that the driver had confronted the officer at the Check point and some misunderstanding ensued leading to the shootout.

“The Force has extant laws that guide the conduct of officers and assured that the case would be thoroughly investigated and if found guilty, the officer in question will be made to face the full wrath of the law.

“What triggered the incident was the issue of impatience that caused the driver of the Lau local government area Chairman Mr Oliver Ezra to come down from his vehicle to confront the officer at the checkpoint when there was another oncoming vehicle.

“In the process, there was some misunderstanding and the driver was shot and subsequently rushed to The Federal Medical Center Jalingo where he was responding to treatment until this morning when he passed on.

“We are relating with the family and have sent out condolences and will be involved in all the process. We have deployed our men to ensure that there is no breakdown of law and order.

“Nigerian force has extant status that guide our actions and this incident will be subjected to it. An investigation has already commenced and once it is completed, the law will be allowed to take it’s course” Sokoya said.