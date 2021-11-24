S/East Zonal Director FMAgric.  commissions Rural Feeder Roads, Boreholes for agricultural productivity in Ebonyi State.

Clement Nnachi /abakaliki

The South-East Zonal Director Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development Mr Kehis Felix, on Tuesday commissioned numerous Rural Feeder Roads, and Solar Power Boreholes in Mgbom community Afikpo North Local Government Area of Ebonyi State, as part of Constituency Projects of the Federal Lawmaker representing the area in the House of Representative Abuja Chief Idu Igariwey.

Speaking during the commissioning of the projects, Mr Felix restated that the projects were part of the Constituency Projects of the Federal Lawmaker executed through the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development.

He disclosed that construction of rural roads and installation of Solar Power Boreholes were part of the Ministry policy not only to open up the hinterlands but to bring better infrastructure to the rural dwellers .

According to him, *we are here to commission our 2020 Projects, we have projects that cuts across roads, Solar Power Boreholes, Mill Processing Equipments, Solar Energy all geared towards improving the life’s of the villagers*

*All together we have 16 projects to be commissioned by the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development in Ebonyi State , today we have commissioned three and it is still counting*

Mr Felix said that there were other communities and Local Governments in the State that are beneficiaries of the Ministry rural roads projects including Ishielu Local government having Rice Mill at Ezillo, Izzi and Ivo Local government areas respectively.

*This projects we have commissioned today is part of the Constituency Projects of Chief Igariwey, executed through the Federal Ministry of Agriculture/Rural Development , the mandate of rural roads lies with the ministry and not Federal Ministry of Works*

Some of the rural roads commissioned included 0.7 km Eke Market road awarded to Garykon Company Limited at the cost of N102 million , the 1.6 km Concrete road at Amauzu Mgbom awarded at the cost of N96 million.

Other projects commissioned included 16 Nos Solar Power Boreholes cited at Mgbom community in Afikpo North Local Government Area.

*We did the Stone Base. Side Rails. all these are features we put to make sure the roads lady longer, we can see all expressed in quantum, the length and breath of the road, you can see the culverts, Hydraulic Structures and Embarkments are properly in place*

*As part of our commitments in rural development, we decided to open this roads in partnership with the Federal Lawmaker representing the Constituency in the National Assembly.*

*Today, I am happy that the farm roads is open, so that farmers and other producers can evacuate farm products , we urge the communities to put maximum care by forming Community Management Committes to safeguard the roads from abuse*

The south east Zonal Director reiterated that the Ministry of Agriculture has evolved Programmes and policies grated towards making Agriculture attractive thereby reducing crimes in the society

*The ministry of Agriculture has Youth Empowerment Programmes. Graduate Empowerment Schemes, and Anchor Borrowers initiative that specify Value Chain Crop in each State*

In an interview. a Community Leader Mr Ibe Uro, appreciated the Federal Lawmaker and the Federal Ministry of Agriculture for the Laudable initiative.

Another respondent named Mrs Helen Orieoma Isu, said the construction of the road had greatly reduced the sufferings of the people especially the farmers.

Management staffs of the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development that accompanied the Zonal Director to the event included the Ebonyi State Coordinator Engr Dr William Pnwr Obazi among others.