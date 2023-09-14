Police adjourns launch of Rivers Zero Crime Initiative to honour murdered DPO

By Emmanuel Nlewedum, Port Harcourt

The Police in Rivers State said it has adjourned the official flag-off of the ‘Rivers Zero Crime’ campaign

in the state to a later date.

The Rivers Zero Crime Initiative which was scheduled to hold Thursday, September 14th to September 21st, 2023 was shifted to 2nd to 8th October, 2023.

Briefing Journalists in Port Harcourt on Wednesday, Rivers State Deputy Commissioner of Police, Operations, DCP Olugbenga Adepoju said the adjournment was in honour of a serving Divisional Police Officer (DPO), SP Bako Angbashim, who was murdered by cultists in the state.

The deceased DPO who was in-charge of Ahoada Police Division, was murdered and beheaded in Odiemudie Forest in the area on Friday by cultists believed to be members of Iceland Cult group, led by one Mr. Gift Okpara aka 2Baba.

DCP Adepoju who stated that the Police is still mourning the slain officer, and asked his colleagues and other partners of the event present at the briefing to observe a one-minute silence in honour of late DPO.

DCP Adepoju apologized to the public and the organizers for the inconveniences they may suffer as a result of the change in date.

Coordinator of the Rivers Zero Crime Initiative, Kate Ezeigbo who came with her team expressed condolence to the family of SP Bako and the entire Police Command for the loss.