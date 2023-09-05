Plateau: We must create viable institutions to curtail waste of resources  -Governor Mutfwang

From Daniel Dauda, Jos

Plateau State Governor, Barr. Caleb Mutfwang has stated that this is a time to create viable institutions on governance in the state to avoid influx and wastages of resources.

Governor Mutfwang advocate the need for relevant and effective institutions to minimize waste which in turn can conserved energy to pursue set objectives.

The Governor made this known Monday as he declared open a five (5) day retreat and training for 25 staff of Plateau State Ministry of Budget and Economic Planning (MBEP), titled: “The green cap vision and the seven point policy thrust for inclusive budgetary engagement: The time is now for good governance on the Plateau.”

He said the Ministry of budget planning is very central to every ministry department and agencies (MDAs) of government.

“We need to streamline all the line of activities because I discovered that we have a lot of overlaps, a lot of duplication which are totally unnecessary and that itself affects a lot of budgeting process.

“A typical example I have a road been maintained by ministry of works, road been maintained by ministry of Urban development, road been maintained by direct labor agency. I have SUBEB building toilet and Agile program also building toilet. Every body wants to do everything.

“Governance is not about competition, is about collaboration. At any point in time when your trying to out do other MDAs then your not a team player.

“Budget and planning is a skills you must learn. Is not voodoo, rocket science or something that one can just pick by the street corner”, he stated.

While commending the commissioner and permanent of the ministry for setting the pace and training of personnel to keep in tune with the vision of current administration in the state, the Governor tasked participants to take advantage of the retreat to adopt with a global base practice.

Commissioner Plateau State ministry of budget and economic planning, Chrysanthus Dawam acknowledged the aimed of the training and retreat is to consolidates on knowledge gap demand in the ministry.

He said the expectation is to bring necessary impact for the economic development of Plateau.

Amongst the resource persons to sharpen knowledge of the participants on how to navigate and planning for effective economic development are; Dr. Uzuchukwu Amakun of the Nigeria Governors Forum, Mrs Yilritmwa Goyol, the coordinating officer Olive-Edge, Dr.Santos Larap and the host of others.

Recall a five day retreat and training is put together by the Plateau State Ministry of budget economic planning in collaboration with Olive-Edge.