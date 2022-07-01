Plateau: Jos North Council Boss, Usman Impeached As Thugs Attack Counsellors, Journalists 

From Daniel Dauda, Jos

The legislative arm of Jos North Local Government Council of Plateau State has issued a notice of impeachment to the council chairman Hon. Shehu Bala Usman.

Daily Champion learned that the notice of impeachment was served to the chairman through the council’s clerk officer when two-third majority of the legislative arm passed vote of no confidence on the chairman.

It was also gathered that the Counsellors accused the council boss of several offences bothering on gross misconduct and financial misappropriation.

The legislators who passed the vote of no confidence on Shehu Usman, Thursday, they and Journalists who came to cover their plenary session were been attacked by thugs at the chambers of Jos North Local Government Secretariat.

As a result of thugs invasion to the chambers Journalists and legislators sustain degrees of injuries and camera of Arise TV correspondent got damaged by the hoodlums.

Narrating her ordeal, the Counsellor representing Vanderpuye ward Jos North LGA, Hon. Grace Laraba Vanderpuye revealed that, things have been going on wrong in Jos North Council Secretariat as a result of maladministration of Shehu Bala Usman, noting that it is like a one man show, and the legislative arm as being regarded as a dormy.

She said the legislative wake up to their responsibility, “we went to do our functions and them we came out with all facts in our document. We came to passed the vote of no confidence on the chairman which we succeeded in doing as we’re rounding up three of the Counsellors went out and they were on calls and before we knew thugs came and invaded the place some of us lost our phones.

“We invited the Journalists so that they will know what we are up to, so that it will be like an in-house thing, the camera of Arise TV were broken, we and the Journalists were beaten and some of us were injured but the good thing is that we are succeeded in passing the vote of no confidence on the chairman in which he will be served with notice of impeachment and we are going to send the copy to the House of Assembly.

” The chairman have been hoarding documents for us because in so many occasions we have been directing them to make document available for us which they refused, so we sermon them to bring it on Tuesday. And like I rightly said other findings concerning the Jos North Local Government are on and we really gathered information which indicated that there is a gross misconduct”.

Also speaking the Counsellor representing Jenta-Apapa ward, Hon. Michael Emeto said as we have today’s seating it is a suppress to all of us because one of the contractor that supply laptops to the Local Government for the past one year plus.

Emeto said, ” the total sum of N8million plus, in our findings we discovered that out of that money they have withdrawn up to N2 point something million and they said they have paid it to the contractor and when we invited the contractor to the House the contractor told us that even one Kobo he did not received.

” So this is evidence that supply laptops of over N8 point something million and now they have withdrawn N2 point something million and the contractor didn’t received one Kobo. This is to show you that they are not being transparent in whatever they do in Jos North”.