FMDQ admits Eat & Go Finance SPV  bond on its Platform

COMFORT EKELEME

FMDQ Securities Exchange Limited has admitted to listing on its platform, the Eat & Go Finance SPV Plc ₦3.50 billion Series 2 fixed-rate bond under its ₦15.00 billion bond issuance program.

Eat & Go Finance SPV Plc is a special purpose funding vehicle established by Eat ‘N’ Go Limited to raise finance from the debt capital market through the listing of debt securities. Eat ‘N’ Go is a master franchisee for the Domino’s Pizza, Cold Stone Creamery, and Pinkberry Gourmet Frozen Yoghurt brands with over a hundred stores established in nine states across Nigeria.

The proceeds generated from the Eat & Go SPV Plc Series 2 Bond, which is sponsored by Chapel Hill Denham Advisory Limited – a Registration Member ]of the Exchange, will be used to fund reserve accounts and offset the costs of the Company’s capital expenditure, amongst others.

As part of its efforts toward unlocking the potential of the Nigerian economy, FMDQ Exchange will continue to promote market development in collaboration with its diverse stakeholders, to make the markets within its purview globally competitive.