PISE-P to Partner Google, Amazon, Others for S’East Devt

As tech group mulls summit for youth

Jonas Ezieke, Abuja

A Non-governmental Organisation, Peace in South East Project (PISE-P) has disclosed that in collaboration with Neuo mobile communication and technology limited, it will partner with google, amazon, microsoft for the development of the south east region and the nation as a whole.

PISE-P is an initiative of the Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt Hon. Benjamin Okezie Kalu, which canvasses a non-kinetic approach towards resolving the security challenges in the south East region.

Playing host to a delegation from the tech group in his office on Wednesday, the deputy speaker commended the delegation for their innovation and commitment towards making a difference in the ever-evolving world of technology.

Kalu added that technology is a major catalyst for youth employment in the 21st century.

The Deputy Speaker also gave nod to the partnership proposal with Google, Amazon and Microsoft, noting that it’s for the benefit of south-east indigenes and other creative minds.

He said, “I see greatness in this mustard seed, I see great opportunities out there. I have seen your passion to make a difference, and your understanding the time that we are in, the time of digitalization. You have not only earned the trust and recognition of being registered and licensed by the relevant regulatory government agencies, which is the first step to make sure that you are involved with the type of technology that is not going to be anti-government. It means you’re compliant towards the goals and aspirations of the current administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. You came with both the software and the hardware which is the two sides of information, communication technology.

“We are accepting the partnership for google, Amazon to partner with Peace in the South East project. We know what that’s going to do for our people, both in south East and other parts of Nigeria. It’s about time we prove to our people that we are better than the hands we use in holding guns, the same hands can build innovative solutions to our problems. It’s about time that we prove that those boys can create solutions that we all will celebrate. All they have been asking for is a listening ear. The Peace in the South East Project has made herself available to be the listening ear. We will be their mouthpiece showcasing their needs. Technology will be one of the route to achieving that, with your visit I believe this is an audacious, auspicious moments to explore potential collaborations, partnerships. I’m sure with that we will further our shared goals. Thanks for your creativity, I promise that this office will support creative minds like you.

“You have not only earned the trust and recognition of being duly registered and licensed by all relevant regulatory government agencies, but you are also a provider of technological applications and devices. Your example of making innovative technology affordable and accessible aligns perfectly with our shared vision for a digitally inclusive society. In the business of manufacturing and selling mobile phones, tablets, desktops, and laptops under the brand name “NEUO,” your company would be providing opportunities for employment and gainful engagement for the youth. Furthermore, your dedication to developing applications and software tailored to suit the unique requirements of your clients showcases your commitment to meeting Nigerians’ contemporary technology needs.”

Earlier, NEUO Executive Director, Business and Development, Joseph Asuquo told the Deputy Speaker that the purpose of the visit is to introduce their company and congratulate him on his emergence as the Deputy Speaker of the 10th House of Representatives.

Presenting the software and other products they created, Asuquo said the technology will encourage electronic participation during the plenary proceedings and committee assignments.

He noted that it’s an interactive system accessible to only the lawmakers, noting that it will eliminate the ‘stressful’ use of paper.

Commending the Deputy Speaker on his PISE-P initiative, Asuquo solicited Kalu’s support for a tech summit, in partnership with Google, Amazon and Microsoft to educate the youth in the southeast in various skills with employment opportunities.