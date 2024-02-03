Two Bag Jail terms for Vandalising EKEDC Equipment in Apapa.

Hassan Saidu and Abdullami Aliu have bagged jail terms for vandalizing a transformer belonging to Eko Electricity Distribution Company (EKEDC) around Ayinde Street in the Olodi Apapa area of Lagos. The two were found guilty on a five-count charge bordering on conspiracy to commit a felony, stealing, willful damage, obstruction of public peace and vandalism.

In the same vein, one Arisu Umar has also been apprehended for stealing a transformer cable belonging to the EKEDC on Jagun Street PPL in the Okokomaiko area of Lagos. He was apprehended by the PPL Police Station Patrol Team around 12:15 am and was subsequently arraigned before the Iba Magistrate Court 2A, Ojo where he pleaded guilty to a three-count charge of felony, stealing and criminal/willful damage. The case was adjourned to 22nd of February, 2024 for facts and sentencing.

This was revealed by the General Manager, Corporate Communications of EKEDC, Babatunde Lasaki who warned vandals to steer clear of the Company’s equipment or suffer the same fate as Saidu and Aliu who are now cooling off in prison.

“It is very appalling that our equipment that are installed for the use of our esteemed customers are vandalized by unscrupulous elements in the society. While we are working assiduously to improve our services, some members of the society are frustrating our efforts and taking us backwards. We will not relent in our efforts to go the full extent of the law on thieves and vandals. These two will serve as a deterrent to other intending ones.” he said.

Saidu and Aliu appeared before Hon. Kazeem of the Apapa Magistrate Court 7 and pleaded guilty to all the charges. The Magistrate convicted them of the charges and sentenced them to six months imprisonment to run concurrently from the date of remand.

Lasaki called on security agencies and communities to help secure electricity equipment and installations as they are jointly owned by the Company, customers and other stakeholders. He also thanked the men of the PPL Police station for saving the day and apprehending the Arisu Umar. He appealed to the public to collaborate with the company in its drive towards improving power supply.

He noted that vandalism is one of the major reasons for service downtime and urged customers to collaborate with the Company in its quest for a safe, constant and reliable power supply. He urged them to report suspected cases of vandalism or fraud to whistleblower@ekedp.com, call 08000033333 or report to the nearest EKEDC office or Police station.