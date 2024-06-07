Kedrus Academy Partners with Finquest Finance to tackle digital skill gap through the learn now and pay later model.

In recognition of the growing importance of data and artificial intelligence (AI) skills in the digital age, Kedrus Academy, an Edtech institute, is launching a strategic initiative to address the significant digital skills gap in Nigeria. Statistics show that 85% of Nigerian graduates lack these critical skills, and projections estimate that 45% of jobs by 2030 will require them while the World Bank reports that over 50% of Nigeria’s population, exceeding 100 million people, lack basic digital literacy. Kedrus Academy is well-positioned to make a substantial impact in this area to address this challenge, Kedrus Academy has set a goal of training 20,000 professionals and young adults in data and AI skills by 2030.

Recognizing the financial constraints that can limit access to quality education, Kedrus Academy has established a strategic partnership with Finquest Finance. Finquest, a Nigerian lending platform focused on education and capacity development, will offer zero-interest loans to professionals, young Nigerians, and low-income individuals throughout the country. These loans will help cover tuition costs and enable individuals to pursue data and AI skill development.

“Through the ‘Learn Now, Pay Later’ model, Kedrus Academy and Finquest Finance aim to eliminate financial barriers and empower individuals to launch successful careers in tech,” stated Stella Justin, Co-founder of Kedrus Academy. “This partnership also supports our mission of training 20,000 professionals and young adults by 2030.”

This initiative by Kedrus Academy demonstrates a commitment to bridging the digital skills gap in Nigeria. By offering accessible and affordable training programs, Kedrus Academy empowers individuals to participate in the growing tech sector and build sustainable careers.

Get a zero-interest student loan from Finquest with a flexible repayment plan of 3-6months – https://finquestfinance.com/programs/kedrus-academy