Philo Nneka Eke celebrates double @60th

It came as a day of double celebrations for the family of Jacob Eke as the high and the mighty in the society converged at Ultimate Event Center Ishashi, Lagos at the weekend in honour of a lady with a large heart, a philanthropist, a community leader and renewed administrator Mrs Philomena Nneka Eke.

Mrs Philo Eke had a double celebration as she marked her retirement from the services of one of the topmost financial regulators in the country; the Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC). Philo equally marked her 60th birthday.

The event started with a church service at St Joseph Catholic Church Ketu, Ijaniki presided over by Rev Fr Modestus Uzoekwe.

The only way perhaps for anyone to appreciate the impact which Philo who retired from NDIC as a Principal Manager have had on the society is to take inventory of the people who converged to honour her at her double celebration.

Philo’s classmates of the Abia State University Uturu Okigwe alumni led by Associate Professor, LASUSTECH Prosper Zanu, James Okhani of Brass LNG, Raymond Odimara of RAMAG Chemicals ltd, Harriet Ofulue of Ministry of Defense and Kelvin Egerue who is the Managing Editor of Champion Newspaper were on hand to walk her on the red carpet. NDIC team was able led by Hawwau Gambo, Deputy Director Communication and Public Affairs dept.

Philo Nneka Eke had while thanking God for His grace explained that she had a meritorious service at NDIC which was made possible by the kindness and professionalism of the managers she worked with her while in service.

According to her, the grace of God was sufficient for her hence she is celebrating her 60th birthday and retirement in good health of both body and mind.

The event was not lacking in appreciations as the guest showered Philo with amazing encomiums and gifts.

