Fubara appoints Nelson Chukwudi as CPS

Rivers State Governor, Sir Siminalayi Fubara has approved the appointment of Mr. Nelson Chukwudi as the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor with immediate effect.

This was cintained in a statement signed by the SSA, Media to the Governor, Mr Boniface Onyedi and made available to newsmen.

According to the statement, Onyedi had a career spanning 34 years, covering various fields and beats from reporter, vorrespondent, Line Editor and Deputy Editor, and winning many excellence awards in the media industry.

The statement read, “This is to bring to the notice of Rivers people and the general public that His Excellency, Sir Siminalayi Fubara, GSSRS, Governor of Rivers State, has approved the appointment of Mr. Nelson Chukwudi as the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor with immediate effect.

“Until his appointment, Mr Chukwudi was the Chairman, Editorial Board and Supervising Editor of The Tide Newspapers, published by the Rivers State Newspaper Corporation, and also a Director in the Rivers State Civil Service since 2014.

“A core professional journalist, Mr Chukwudi has had a trilling career spanning 34 years, covering various fields and beats from Reporter, Correspondent, Line Editor and Deputy Editor, and winning many excellence awards in the industry.

“Mr Chukwudi has attended many journalism courses and training opportunities in Nigeria and across four continents. He is an Alumnus of US Government International Visitor Leadership Program (IVLP) and also Thomson-Reuters Alumnus.

“A member of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) since 1990, he has held leadership positions at The Tide Chapel, the Rivers State Council of the NUJ and also served in national committees of the Union.

“He has also been an active member of Nigerian Guild of Editors (NGE) since 2015.”

For a better society

—————————————————————–

Kindly follow us across all our social media platforms to stay up-to-date with the latest news and happenings in Nigeria and across the globe.

Facebook – https://facebook.com/championnewsonline

Instagram – https://instagram.com/championnewsonline

Twitter– @championnewsng