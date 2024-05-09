Petrol shortage: Lagos, Rivers’ commuters groan over hike in transport fares

IBRAHIM QUADRI, Lagos, JONAS EZIEKE, Abuja and EMMANUEL NLEWEDUM, Port Harcourt

Amid the current scarcity of petrol and long queues in part of Lagos State, commuters have continued to lament the high cost of transportation fares.

Even though, there has been reduction on queues, many filling stations have run out of stocks which made motorists to refuse to cut down the fares.

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) had on Tuesday advised motorists against indulging in panic buying of petrol.

NNPC emphasized collaboration with downstream agencies, labour unions and security operatives to tackle hoarding and ensure fair distribution of petrol.

The Chief Corporate Communications Officer of NNPCL, Mr. Olufemi Soneye, gave the caution in a statement, saying the company has over 1.5 billion litres of petrol in stock, which he said was sufficient to last the next 30 days.

Soneye, said the queues seen in several filling stations in the country, including Lagos and Abuja, have since thinned out and that the development would keep improving daily in other states.

He said, “As the nationwide supply and distribution of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), also known as petrol, continue to improve, the Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited has once again called on motorists to shun panic buying of the product.

“In filling stations monitored across several states, including Lagos and the FCT, the queues have since thinned out, a development that will keep improving daily in other states.

“The company wishes to state that at the moment, it has over 1.5 billion litres stock of PMS, which is equivalent to over 30 days sufficiency.

“The NNPC Ltd is also collaborating with relevant downstream agencies, such as the Nigerian Midstream & Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA), labour unions in the sector and security operatives to address hoarding and other unwholesome practices.”

However, findings by our correspondent showed that despite these assurances the scarcity even though abated, motorists and other consumers still found it difficult to get fuel at the normal prices.

An official of the Lagos State ministry of Energy and Mineral resources, who did not want his name mentioned, said since it is the only NNPC that is supplying petrol, there has been a challenge.

He identified two major challenges; one of these according to him has to do with distribution. “if the NNPC says there is enough supply, yes, we have the large vessels for the availability of petrol but what about the small vessels that will distribute?

“The Second challenge is the problem of exchange rate. A truck which used to cost N6million is now 28million per truck, so what do you expect in that circumstance?”,he queried.

A commuter, Cornelius Olopade stated, “I left home as early as 7am because I didn’t drive my car but I know NNPC filling stations sell between N580 and N600.”

Olopade who is a management staff of the Lagos Government added, “From what I can deduce out of this problems, there has been a directive for the marketers to sell fuel on the rate they buy the product.”

Further investigation showed that most of the major filling stations sold at the rate of N600 to N620 while the independent marketers sold fuel at N640 to N700.

A filling station at Ogba, Nationwide sold at N640 as at Wednesday morning while on Lagos- Abeokuta Expressway, fuel was sold between N615 to N700.

Commuters lamented the high cost of transportation at Lawanson, Yaba, Ojuelegba and their environs, saying they still have to cough out huge amount of money for transportation.

From Lawason to Ojuelegba which used to be N150, is now N200, while Lawason to Yaba which was N200 is now N300.

Similar situation played out in Abesan to Iyana-Ipaja which previously was N200 rose to N300. Iyana-Ipaja to Agege rose to N200 from N150.

Meanwhile, some motorists in Calabar, on Wednesday expressed worries over the hoarding and hike in the price of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), popularly known as petrol in the city.

The motorists, who made their concerns known in separate interviews with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), said that the situation was worsening by the day.

A NAN checks around the Calabar metropolis revealed that many petrol stations were not opened for business.

NAN also reports that the few outlets that are open, sold petrol at between N700 and N800 per litre.

Motorists and other residents of the city were seen waiting in long queues at petrol stations with the belief that they would open for business.

A commercial driver, Mr. Abel Isong, told NAN that he joined the queue because he was given an assurance that petrol was available at the station.

”We were told that they will sell today, so some of us came out as early as 6:00a.m to stay in this queue.

”Sadly, we have been here for several hours, and there is no sign that fuel will be sold here today, many of us are stuck here.

Another motorist, Mr Damian Otu, said that the situation was made worse by markerters, who had decided to hoard or divert petroleum products for selfish reasons.

”Also a challenge now is that black marketeering has become the new order. They are everywhere, they are making it difficult for us to access petrol,” he said.

Otu said that black marketers flooded petrol stations with several containers, saying,”when they buy, they re-sell for about N1,000 per litre”.

He accused the Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) of being passive while the situation was degenerating.

”DPR is supposed to step in to tackle these unwholesome practices. Unfortunately we can’t see them, we are helpless,” he said.

Mr. Archibong Akiba, a resident, said that the petrol situation in the city had affected movements and businesses.

”I had to postpone my journey because I can’t buy petrol. This situation is a challenge to everyone, even small scale traders are crying,” he said.

A petrol pump attendant, who preferred to be anonymous, told NAN that they would only commence sales when directed by their station manager.

”We have petrol but we cannot just start selling, we are waiting for a directive from the station manager,” the attendant said.

NAN reports that the petrol situation in the city had also led to an increase in the cost of transportation.

Meanwhile, residents and commuters in Port Harcourt, capital of oil rich Rivers State as well as other parts of the state have lamented the effect of the prevailing scarcity of petrol across the state.

This is just as the Rivers State Government confirmed the scarcity of petrol in the State, which has led to hike in transportation across various routes in the state.

Daily Champion reports that while some petrol stations along the Port Harcourt-Aba Road, and the Ikwerre Road axis have shut down operation, available stations now sell a litre between N790 and N850, while long ques were witnessed in major filling stations selling at N670, as residents struggle to purchase the product.

The Rivers State Commissioner for Energy and Natural Resources, Hon. Uche Nwafor who confirmed the scarcity of petroleum product to newsmen in Port Harcourt explained that the long cue of petrol trucks seen in some locations of the state particularly along the UTC Junction was as a result of shortage of petrol in the state.

Nwafor cautioned residents against engaging in panic buying of the product.

He said, “Yes, we are having shortage of petroleum product in Rivers State, because from what we are seeing at the UTC area you will know that we are having shortage.

“If every other tank farms around the state have petroleum products the trucks won’t cluster at that area. It happens once in a while when we have low fuel supply, and that area has about four tank farms; Ever Oil, Sure Link, Bulk Strategy one other. When the product is everywhere in almost all the tank farms, you will see that the cue and rush there will reduce drastically.

The State Commissioner for Energy and Natural Resources, who frowned at the indiscriminate parking of petrol trucks along the road, asked the drivers to park their trucks in a way that it will not obstruct free flow of traffic within the vicinity of the various tank farms in the state.

“We are working hard to see that the tanker drivers park their trucks in such a way that it can ease traffic especially along the UTC area. I have been speaking with the DPTG Chairman, and he is really working hard in synergy with us to see that the road smooth.

“They have a right to go for their products but not to hinder motorists and obstruct traffic,” he said.

A resident of the state simply identified as Chi Abel said, “It is worrisome, transport fares have drastically increased. Where we usually pay N200, they now charge N300. Some of the roads are blocked due to queues at filling stations”, she said.

She appealed to the Federal Government to consider the plights of the masses and urgently do something to cushion the sufferings of the people.

