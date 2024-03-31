Peter Obi, Umeh, Obi of Onitsha, others felicitate Onitsha Rep

Phil Okose, Onitsha

The Presidential candidate of the Labour Party, LP, Mr. Peter Obi, Sen. Victor Umeh, representing Anambra Central Senatorial District, Obi of Onitsha, HRM, Igwe Nnaemeka Achebe, among others, felicitated with Hon. Emeka Idu, representing Onitsha North and South in the Federal House of Representatives as he marked thanksgiving ceremony on Sunday, at the Basilica of Most Holy Trinity, Onitsha, Anambra State.

Speaking, Mr. Obi, urged Idu to use his position and God-given wealth for the good of the people and do according to his pledge in the church not to serve other gods but the living God.

Contributing, Senator Umeh expressed satisfaction with the thanksgiving adding that Hon. Idu should abide by his promise to God that he will not have any other god except the Living God.

“Idu has given testimony in the church of what God did for him, saved him when he was sick and also gave him victory. So he should do as he pledged not to have another god,” he advised.

Also, the member representing Onitsha North 1, in the state House of Assembly, Hon. Justice Azuka, described Idu as a great man, and man of the people whom God has blessed.

In his response, Idu commended all that were present even as he paid glowing tribute to the Obi of Onitsh, Igwe Nnaemeka Achebe, for being physically present respite his tight schedules.

Reception followed later at Exclusive Fitness ground, St Augustine Drive, Housing estate, 3’3′ Onitsha,