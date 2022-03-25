Peter Obi to deliver keynote speech at Nigeria Youth Conference 

By Adekunle Adesuji

Former governor of Anambra State, Peter Obi is expected to deliver the Keynote speech at the Nigeria Youth Conference and Debate Contest Winners Awards holding in Awka, Anambra state on Friday.

The Debate Awards is the highlight of the Nigeria Youth Conference and Debate Tournament that started on Tuesday, 22nd March 2022.

The event sponsored by the Southern and Middle Belt Alliance (SaMBA) is themed “Towards Increased Youth Participation in Politics” with the debate tournament centered on “Rotational Presidency and Nigeria’s Democracy”.

The Debate Championship began with the preliminary rounds, yesterday with over one hundred (100) students competing to proffer their opinions on national issues at the final stages.

Over fifteen (15) tertiary institutions and youth groups drawn from the South East, South West, South South and Middle Belt are in attendance and participating.

The conference and Awards day holding tomorrow will have in attendance well known politicians, media personnel, representatives of youth organisations and student bodies.