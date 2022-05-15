Peter Obi Presidential Global Network raises more support for his presidential ambition

.as they insists he a capable hand to rescue the nation from misrule

As 2023 presidential primaries draw closer , the former Anambra state governor and presidential hopeful of the Peoples democratic Party, Gov Peter Obi’s ambition received a fresh boost with the support of Peter Obi Presidential Global Network( PPGN ), who affirmed their support to ensure he emerges president in 2023.

The group also called on all Nigerians to key in behind Peter obi who they described as an astute professional, a true and committed leader, loyal party member, a patriot and a faithful servant who has all it take to rescue the country from high level of misrule and economic challenges in the nation

Speaking at the inaugural meeting of Peter Obi Presidential Global Network PPGN attended by representatives from all over the world, The Coordinator of the group Michael Chukwujekwu PhD, a UK based Architect and Expert of Sustainable Development shared the resolve and commitment of PPGN to see the good interests of Nigerians all over the world in rescuing Nigeria through a valid electoral process.

He presented the structure, critical and political analysis of PPGN. Also the drivers, enablers and strategies as well as possible indicators for the Global movement to achieving this goal.

The evaluated milestones on regional, national and grass route level approach to achieving the goal were clarified.

Also, speaking the coordinator for American region comprising of the North American, South American and Canada Engr. Pat Okpala assured that the American region will do their best to see that they match any funding requirements and human capital to make sure that Peter Obi as being desired by Nigerians emerges the presidential candidate for PDP and as such living Nigerian to validate their choice for a desired president.

He was optimistic that an Igbo man from the South-eastern Nigeria is capable to serve Nigeria. He said that such leader from the south east is ever ready to lead and rescue Nigeria from her present predicament come 2023.

‘In his words, ‘’the Aspirants from the South-Eastern Nigeria need to synergies, strategies and collaborate in providing the best, acceptable and promising candidate. This promising candidate he sees in His excellency Peter Obi.

However, The National director from Canada Dr Benjamin represented by a political scientist Okwy Ozowale from Western Canada proactively urged the PPGN and all Nigeria that have good interests of Nigeria to strategies and deliver a candidate with antecedent to rescue Nigeria.

He noted this while referring to the current national opinion pool on presidential Apirant in Nigeria, which points to Peter Obi.

He stated that all hands need to be on deck from now till the primary election not withstanding what it takes to deliver Peter Obi.

In his own remarks, Dr Uzo Jude Udedibia from Edmonton Canada affirms that Nigerians are determined for a new Nigeria through Peter Obi. He therefore urges all Nigeria of every ethnicity and community to influence their delegates as well as register for election.

The Regional coordinator for Australia Dr Emma Nnopu, who was represented by Dr Chris Ifediora affirms the commitment of Australian region to supporting and ensuring the desired out-come with respect to Peter Obi’s Presidential candidacy.

Chief Ifeanyi urges PPGN to continue working with Nigerian in presenting Peter Obi for this needful service and mission to rescue Nigeria.

Also, the National Director for New Zealand Chief Austin Muoka commended the efforts of Nigerians to ensuring that a candidate with good intentions for Nigeria emerges.

Especially a candidate that has antecedent in the areas of productivity, education, research, governance and good economy which is seen in Peter Obi. Hence urges Nigerian at home and in diasporas to ensure Peter Obi emerges a presidential candidate and a president of Nigerian come 2023.

Mrs Uche Ezechukwu a coordinator of PPGN from Ohio USA Urges Nigeria from all Geopolitical zones to join in remodeling and rescuing Nigeria through Peter Obi’s presidential mission. She said that she looks at a Nigerian where all Geopolitical regions will live happily. Also a Nigeria developing and growing in harmony, sure to leave better inheritance for our children and children’s children irrespective of class tribe and tongue.

The Regional Director from the Middle East, Confirmed their support and collaboration to ensure that Peter Obi emerges successfully through this Presidential journey to rescue Nigeria. Other representatives from United Arab Emirates, Isreal, Palestine and Lebanon were present during the global meeting.

The Regional Director for European region Barr Glen Ene affirms the commitment of the European region to ensure that Peter Obi who Is the most preferred Candidate in Nigeria is who Nigeria needs at this time.

There is need that Peter Obi emerges to recuse Nigeria through his party primary election. Peter Obi wins Nigeria wins. He said that he is looking forward to Peter Obi addressing the Global movement on invitation soonest.

Other representatives from European region include the national coordinator of Austria Dr Chibo Onyeji amongst many other attendees from Austria. They unanimously affirmed that synergy, collaboration and strategies is the key to delivering the desire of Nigerians. This desire they said evidence on the global opinion pool showing Peter Obi come the 2023 Presidential election.

A representative from Luxembourg Dr Henry Oguine affirms that Peter has all it take to rescue Nigeria. That he first met him during a commonwealth meeting. He urged for a progressive Micro and Macro approach to economic development of Nigerian at all levels. Obviously involving great networks, insuring that the global network remains inclusive for all Nigerians.

Also, the representative from Switzerland lead by Chief Dozie Celeste commended the progressive efforts of Nigerians in the bid to pick the pieces of Nigerian, remould it through a rescue mission of Peter Obi Presidential bid. Hence delegates from all geopolitical zones are requested to support this mission during the primary election. Nigeria could no longer mortgage her futures to more.

Other representatives during the Peter Obi Global Network meeting include: the National coordinators from Germany, Italy, Spain, Norway, Belgium and Ireland.

Amongst the numerous representatives from the UK who had the privilege to speak during the global meeting include Dr Vincent Uzoma. He affirmed that Peter Obi seems to be a candidate to rescue Nigeria at this time.

He pointed out that synergy and network involving all geopolitical zones in Nigeria will continue to guarantee valid success to the Peter Obi’s presidential bid.

Also, Pastor Obi Onyeabor from the UK, in his speech said that he had given up hope on the activities of unpatriotic politicians. However, he said that his interest was kindled as peter Obi’s candidacy for Nigeria Presidential bid became a vision of national interest. He therefore requested and stated that the proactive actions and supports to actualise this Obi’s president journey is needful now.

Mr Dominic Ezimano Okafor from the UK acknowledges the PPGN slogan rescue as evidenced in Nigeria governance today. He affirms that the present government is a catalyst compelling Nigerians to look for the best. That best, is shown on the global opinion pool as Peter Obi. Nigerian are urged to get involved in this needful Peter Obi rescue mission.

Mr Philip Izuchukwu an operation expert from the UK and the President of Youths and Afro Caribbean Specific Support Network said that it is time to Support, synergies and rescue Nigeria.

He said that Peter Obi has what it takes to rescue Nigeria. He urges all Nigerians including the party delegates to demonstrate the need for new Nigerian with their votes during the primary election in May.

He emphasizes that all Nigerians home and in the Diaspora have roles to play.

Among the numerous representatives from the African Region and Nigeria who had opportunity to speak during the inaugural Global movement meeting include Mr Emeka Onubugha appreciated all efforts and emphasis on a projected good results base engagement with delegates and capacity building across all geopolitical zones of Nigeria. He encourages Nigerian from all geopolitical zones especially the delegates to do the needful during the primary election come 2023.

He said that the era of selling birth right due to a Mosel of portage is gone. That Nigeria knows what they want at this time and Peter Obi has what Nigerian want.

He requested that delegates and Nigerians should support the progress, as well as the plea of the masses and rescue Nigerians against all odds through their primary election votes.

Sam Uba from Nigeria the Leader of Peter Obi progressive Network affirms that Peter Obi has the valid testimonial to serve Nigeria in this rescue mission. He therefore urges Nigerian from all geopolitical zones both in the Diaspora and at home to see to the actualisation of this mission.

Also, Mr Omohede Jegede one of the leaders of Peter Obi Progressive Network a representative from Nigeria requests Nigeria to key in to this rescue mission. He urges Nigerian at home and in Diasporas to get their PVC voters cards. Also to Influence the delegates in good will, for a better Nigeria through the Peter Obi rescue mission.

After all the submissions from the regions, the Global movement ‘PPGN’ based on their good interest to rescue Nigeria resolved as follows:

That the Primary election is the targeted action plan for now. Our slogan is ‘Rescue Nigeria’

The Global Director Michael Chukwujekwu PhD affirmed the Network’s resolution and commitment to the mission of rescuing Nigeria through Peter Obi’s Presidential bid. This he said will be Proactively achieved through the global support guidance.