Peter Obi most qualified, credible presidential candidate to succeed Buhari,  says Eze Mbakwe

. Remain hopeful for better nation – Obi urges Nigerians

Steve Unegbu, Umuahia

The traditional Ruler of Umuosu Okaiuga Nkwoegwu autonomous community, Umuahia North LGA Abia state,HRM Eze Nzenwata Mbakwe has urged Nigerians to queue behind the presidential candidate of Labour party,Mr Peter Obi, saying among the major contenders for the position of president,he remains the most qualified and credible.

Eze Mbakwe who made this known while interacting with Newsmen during installation of chieftaincy title to few selective individuals at his palace in Okaiuga Nkwoegwu, Umuahia said this is the time to rescue Nigeria from bad leadership.

He said Mr Peter Obi has proven that he is a man of integrity and transparence who can be relied upon for good governance

According to him,” Mr Peter Obi will rescue this country from bad economy, insecurity nd make Nigeria a country we can be proud of and I do not think there is any responsible Igbo man despite his political inclination that will not know that Obi is our opportunity to make Igbo man a president, because of all the major people contesting for the position of the president of Nigeria in 2023,he is the most qualified and credible”

He charged recipients of the chieftaincy title from his throne to be shinning lights and role models in the society,said for one to receive such title from his throne the person must merit it

He pointed out that he has been very careful to select recipients of chieftaincy title and receiving such title from me is a pass mark and that is why I am always very selective.

” For you to receive chieftaincy title from me you will not be fighting with your wife,your family and your children will not be criminals, you will not be drinking in public bars and if you misbehave after receiving title from my throne,we will withdraw the title from you”

Meanwhile, The Presidential Candidate of the Labour Party, Mr Peter Obi, has urged Nigerians to remain hopeful for a better nation especially as Nigerians prepare to take back their nation, for good, come 2023.

Obi made this call while delivering his 2022 Christmas Message to Nigerians. He explained that celebration of Christmas birthed hope in the world, while urging Nigerians to hold unto that firm hope for a better and more productive nation.

He restated that Christmas is a season of love and that the celebration of the birth of Christ should be a constant reminder of how God gave His only begotten son for the salvation of humanity.

He said, “We, as humans should therefore, endeavour to make sacrifice, even when it is painful, for the good of others and for our society.”

He encouraged Nigerians to go beyond the festivities and glamour associated with the Christmas season and strive to live out the true essesnce of the celebration. He stated that fraternal love and giving to the poor are the hallmark of Christmas celebration, and enjoined all to lend helping hands to one another.

Obi urged Nigerians to see the year 2023 as a very significant year in the history of the nation as it presents Nigerians the opportunity to turn around the trajectory of the nation by giving only competent leaders access to power.

He wished Nigerians a productive and prosperous new year.