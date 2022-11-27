Pension: I won’t handover gratuity liabilities to my successor -Masari

BY ANDY ASEMOTA, Katsina

Katsina State Governor, Aminu Bello Masari, has vowed to defray all outstanding gratuity of all retired civil servants in the state before the expiration of his tenure.

Governor Masari, who made the promise at the launch of mass transit scheme by the state chapter of Medical and Health Workers Union (WHWUN) on Thursday in Katsina, said his administration’s commitment in the area of gratuity payment remained unflinching.

Represented by his Special Adviser on Labour and Productivity, Comrade Tanimu Lawal Saulawa, the governor said the promise is in line with his commitment to accord more priority to doing what is right at all times for workers.

“We will continue to uphold our policy of salary payment simultaneously with the payment of pension before the end of every month,” he added.

But he argued that for the state to meet public transportation needs of its people, the government would need more partners in the sector to alleviate the suffering of commuters.

He also expressed optimism that the Health Workers’ Mass Transit Scheme would not only help shape the future of public transportation in the state but also improve the economy of the union and Katsina people.

The state chairman of the union, Comrade Mannir Mohammed Suleiman, thanked the governor for his love for effective health care delivery services across the state.

Suleiman said the determination of the governor to ensure that the rights and welfare of the union members are protected had further given them a sense of belonging.

The union boss however implored Gov. Masari to restore the implementation of Consolidated Health Salary Structure (CONHESS) to medical social welfare staff as per approval by the establishment circular of 2014.

The government had given its approval for migration of the affected personnel to CONHESS by an establishment circular but the union is worried by the reluctance of the present government to implement the circular.

Suleiman, further highlighted other requests of the union even as he pledged their commitment to the government’s restoration agenda for effective healthcare delivery across the state.

His words: “Your Excellency, you have done a lot for us but like the proverbial Oliver Twist and as labour leaders we wish to ask for a little more.

“Your approval for the establishment circular for the computation of retired local government health professionals deployed to State Primary Health Care Agency, SPHCA, with CONHESS is not yet implemented.

“We also wish to appeal for your kind approval for the deployed PHC/WATSAN staff to the SPHCA to equally enjoy the promotion of Senior from grade level 15 to 16.”