PDP Youth Coordinator, Eti-osa Chapter, feared dead after attack by APC thugs.

The Police Division in Ajah/Lekki area of Lagos State, on Wednesday, February 13, 2019, confirmed the killing of a young man, while another, the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) Youth Coordinator in Eti-osa, Mr Daniel Ikechukwu Morka, was mercilessly beaten in an attack suspected to have been carried out by thugs loyal to the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Bala Elkana, gave the confirmation in an SMS message to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Ajah on Wednesday.

Bala, who confirmed that the command had received a report of the attack said: “discreet investigation into the case has commenced aimed at ensuring that the perpetrators face the full wrath of the law.”

The PPRO, however, declined further comment on the incident.

The PDP’s allegation is contained in a statement issued by Mr Taofeek Gani, Publicity Secretary in Lekki on Wednesday.

Gani said “It is highly disheartening and worrisome that innocent and armless citizens could be attacked in such a bizarre manner with firearms by these disgruntled APC thugs.

“The thugs came as the APC Lagos Governorship candidate’s boys and started shooting sporadically directly at the PDP Youth leader who was carrying out his monthly ward to ward visitation in Ikota area of Lekki, Lagos State. Incidentally their bullet hit one of the men who were in company of the youth leader, Mr. Morka.”

“Everybody knows that the target of the attack was the PDP Youth Coordinator in our area, and thank God he narrowly escaped. It is not the first time he has been attacked because of his political vibrancy,” Gani disclosed.

This killing and several others like it, have confirmed that elections in Nigeria are ridden with violence before, during and after the elections with the ruling party using all available meanings including destruction of lives and property to achieve their goal.

All efforts to reach Mr Daniel proved abortive as his close associates said he has gone into hiding for fear of his life.