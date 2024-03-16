Commanding Officer, Majors, Captain, 12 soldiers shot dead in Delta

Tension has heightened in Bomadi Local Government Area of Delta State following the killing of a Commanding Officer of the Nigerian Army, two Majors, one Captain and 12 soldiers by some irate youths.

Already, many of the residents have fled the area while military police personnel are already looking for the perpetrators.

Some have been arrested.

The officers and men of the army were deployed for a peacekeeping mission to two warring communities – Okuama and Okoloba – in Bomadi before they were killed.

The Chief of Defence Staff, General Christopher Musa, has ordered the immediate arrest and investigation of all those involved.

The Director, Defence Information, Brigadier General Tukur Gusau, confirmed the killing of the military personnel on Saturday.

He said: “The troops of 181 Amphibious Battalion, Bomadi Local Government Area of Delta State, while on a peace mission to Okuoma community in Bomadi LGA of Delta State, were surrounded by some community youths and killed on Thursday, March 14, 2024.

“The unfortunate incident occurred when the troops responded to a distress call after the communal crisis between the Okuoma and Okoloba communities, both in Delta State.

“The reinforcement team led by the commanding officer was also attacked, leading to the deaths of the commanding officer, two majors, one captain, and 12 soldiers.

“The Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Christopher Gwabin Musa, has directed the immediate investigation and arrest of those involved in the heinous crime.

“The occurrence has been reported to the Delta State Government.

“However, the military remains focused and committed to its mandate of maintaining peace and security in the country.

“So far, a few arrests have been made while steps are being taken to unravel the motive behind the attack”.