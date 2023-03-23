PDP Refers Ortom to Disciplinary Committee, Suspends Fayose, Anyim, Others

Obiora Ifoh, Abuja

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has referred the Governor of Benue State, Dr. Samuel Ortom to the National Disciplinary Committee over his reported involvement in anti-party activities.

The party also approved the suspension of some of its leaders including former Ekiti state governor, Ayodele Fayose, former Senate President, Sen. Pius Anyim, Prof. Dennis Ityavyar (Benue State) and Dr. Aslam Aliyu (Zamfara State) from the party

The party said it took the decision after very extensive review of its affairs and in pursuant to the provisions of its Constitution (as amended in 2017).

The National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba in a statement on Thursday said the party urges all its leaders, critical stakeholders and teeming members across the country to remain united and focused at this critical time.