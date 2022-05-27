PDP ‘ll loss 15 million votes over Peter Obi defection – Coalition

By Adekunle Adesuji

Coalition for Peter Obi’s presidential aspiration on Wednesday hailed the former governor of Anambra state for listening to their request to dump the Peoples Democratic Party saying the PDP has automatically lost about 15 million votes with the development.

The groups in a statement issued after the official announcement of Peter Obi’s defection from Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) urged the former governor of Anambra state to form alliance with credible Nigerians and run for President in 2023.

The group added that Peter Obi as a decent man would not play the type of transactional politics going on inside PDP and that is why he is wise to dump the party.

The statement signed by Marcel Ngogbehei, Chairman of the Coalition for Peter Obi, CPO, reads, “we are delighted that the former governor of Anambra, Mr Peter Obi listened to the request of his 23 support groups to dump the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), following the shenanigans going on inside the party ahead of the party’s presidential primary.

“With the recent development, it is obvious that PDP has automatically lost 15 million votes because of Peter Obi’s decision to dump the party.

“We therefore urge Mr Peter Obi to look for Nigerians of like minds and vie to be president of the Federal Republic of Nigeria in the forthcoming 2023 general elections .”