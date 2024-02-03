PDP gets new National Woman Leader.

From Cyril Mbah, Abuja.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has appointed a prominent fee comunity mobilizer, Hon. Amina Divine Arong from Cross River State, as the party’s new National Woman Leader.

The PDP National Publicity Secretary Debo Ologunagba, who disclosed thus in Abuja on Thursday said the National Working Committee of the party has approved the appointment.

He stated that the new National Woman Leader will bring on board to the national leadership of the PDP her intellectual capacity as well as her experience, competence and vigour in mobilizing women for the party at both the state and national levels.

Hon. Arong, who holds a Diploma in Banking and Finance and B.Sc. in Accounting is to serve out the term of the late National Woman Leader, Prof. Stella Effah-Attoe, who died on Sunday, October 29, 2023.

The PDP noted with satisfaction Arong’s long standing commitment to the growth of the party particularly her leading roles in the mobilization of several women and youth groups at various levels as well as her roled in the conduct of party primaries and congresses in several parts of the country.

The PDP congratulated and tasked the new National Woman Leader to deploy her capacity and experience in working with other members of the National Working Committee for the continuing stability, growth and success of the party.