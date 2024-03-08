PDP condemns impeachment move against Edo dep. gov, Shaibu

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in the South South Zone has condemned the move by members of the Edo State House of Assembly to impeach the Deputy Governor of the State, His Excellency the Rt. Hon Comrade Philip Shaibu over alleged acts of misconduct.

The party in a statement issued by its publicity secretary Mr. Bishop Ante described the impeachment move as unreasonable and uncalled for particularly that it is coming at a time the party was pursuing reconciliations in the face of obvious divisions among the rank and file of the party in the state ahead of the Governorship elections scheduled for 21st September 2024.

‘’It is a sad development and indeed a sign of failure of the leadership of the party in Edo State to allow internal political disagreements to snowball into a major crisis that could jeopardize the chances of the party in the forthcoming Governorship elections in the state’’ the statement read.

The party notes that while Impeachment of the Deputy Governor remains within the powers of the State House of Assembly, such powers can only be exercised in line with the laws of the land.

The statement further notes that the party is disturbed by the unending feud between Governor Godwin Obaseki and his Deputy Philip Shaibu, who were elected on the platform of the party to better the lots of the people. A mandate the party fears has now been abandoned by the duo, as evident in the current political crisis in the state.

While calling on Governor Obaseki to jettison the idea of having his Deputy impeached, the party warned that such move particularly in the face of the obvious politically induced and unfounded allegations contained in the impeachment notice, could have damning consequences on the chances of the party winning the forthcoming Governorship elections in the state.

The statement commended the maturity and calmness exhibited thus far by the Deputy Governor of Edo State Philip Shaibu in the face of provocation and charged him to continue to remain the true loyal and committed party man he is known to be.

The party notes that what is expected of Governor Obaseki at this critical point in time is to channel his energy towards reconciling and uniting the Edo PDP Family by providing the needed leadership required in winning the state for the party come September 21st, 2024.

‘’Engaging in Self Serving Impeachment move against Philip Shaibu at this time will do us no good’’ the statement noted.