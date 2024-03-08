500 patients benefit from Ogun free surgical intervention programne in one week -Gov Abiodun

Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun has disclosed that over 500 surgeries have been performed on patients under his administration’s Free Surgical Intervention Programme in the last one week.

Governor Abiodun made the disclosure when he received the Committee of Chief Medical Directors and Medical Directors of Federal Tertiary Hospitals in Nigeria who paid him a courtesy call in his office at Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta on Thursday.

He said the free surgery programme was designed to provide succour to the poor and vulnerable who could not afford medical bills at this difficult time.

He said his government has also done a lot to improve the healthcare sector in the Gateway State since 2019.

Prince Abiodun said: “We have also implemented our Health Insurance Programme called Ilera Dero and the Ibidero for the women. As of now, because of the prevalent economic situation, we have decided that all our women and children, the poor and vulnerable should go to our Primary Healthcare Centres and secondary or tertiary hospitals in the state. We will register them under our Free Health Insurance Programme.

“Our pregnant women, when they go to the hospital, they get free pre and post-natal attention. After they put to bed, they also get N10,000.”

Abiodun disclosed that the state is creating a database that would track a family or community, and the kind of disease prevalent among them as well as compiling records at the grassroots that would enable the government to predict predominant diseases that are in the family, community or area and treat them appropriately.

Speaking on the situation at the 250-bed hospital located at Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta, the governor noted that his administration is collaborating with a partner, as part of its medical architecture, to run and make it a centre of medical excellence, to engender medical tourism in the country.

He noted that medical institutions in the state are wearing new looks as his government has employed a large number of medical personnel and purchased new equipment to make them render quality service to the people.

The state helmsman described the relationship between the state’s Ministry of Health and the Federal Medical Centre, Abeokuta, as cordial.

“We do not see the difference between the FMC, Abeokuta, and our own Olabisi Onabanjo University Teaching Hospital (OOUTH), because when there is a problem, we rush the patient to the nearest available medical facility. This has, over the years, helped us in dealing with difficult situations,” he added.

He commended the Committee for initiating the meeting, noting that it would help them review each other’s research, development, and new techniques that could be of assistance in dealing with different types of illnesses and diseases.

Speaking earlier, chairman of the Committee and Chief Medical Director, University of Uyo Teaching Hospital, Uyo, Prof Emem Bassey, commended Governor Abiodun for investing in the health sector, emphasizing that the increased funding, recruitment of different categories of health workers and renovation of over 100 Primary Healthcare Centres across the state, was worthy of note.

He said the Committee members, consisting of all heads of federal medical institutions, were in the state for its 106th Regular Meeting to review and learn from each other to impact positively in their different hospitals at the end of the meeting.