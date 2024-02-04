PAUAA inaugurates new executives to drive growth

COMFORT EKELEME, Business Editor

The Pan-Atlantic University Alumni Association (PAUAA) has inaugurated a new set of Executive members to drive the next phase of growth of the group, recognised as one of Nigeria’s most prestigious university post-graduation association.

The new executives include renowned broadcaster Gbemileke Oscar Oyinsan as President. Oscar, who comes with a lot of experience, is an all-round media personality, with established renown in Radio, TV, Advertising and Production.

He is a household name, as he has been in front and behind the cameras for over 20 years. To assist him as Vice President is the delectable Onyebuchi Odianjo, a Corporate Relations professional in the Energy sector. While Fumnanya Ochei, a prolific Film producer in Nollywood will serve as Secretary.

Other members of the executives are Austen Osokpor, a versatile and strong media advocate heading the Communications & PR Committee, saddled with the responsibility of maintaining transparent and effective communication for the group across all channels.

Austen is currently Head of Corporate Communications at Ecobank Nigeria; Efeturi Doghudje, a Communications Specialist with over sixteen years of experience in marketing, public relations, digital marketing strategy and branding will also serve as Head, Membership Committee.

This committee seeks to increase and maintain active participation within PAUAA; and Yusuf Oladejo, an experienced Multi-Cloud Support Engineer is the Head, Alumni Chapters Committee, poised to establish and support regional and all affinity-based alumni chapters.

He will guide the creation and activities of chapters, ensuring alignment with PAUAA’s mission.

Also in the team are Ginika Frank-Durugbor, Head of Corporate Communications at Lafarge Africa Plc serving as Partnerships and Events Committee Head.

She will be responsible for the establishment and maintenance of partnerships with external organizations, plan events and create opportunities for alumni connections; Stella Uwaechue, investor and media relations at GTCO is the association’s Head of Finance and Fund Raising Committee, charged with overseeing the financial health and sustainability of PAUAA; Also, Isioma Elumah, an executive at Guaranty Trust Bank coming in as Head, Young Alumni Committee, will connect with new graduates and facilitate their transition. The committee organizes events, mentorship programs, and networking opportunities.

Barinedum “Barry” Agara, a media and communications professional working with the International Organization for Migration is Head Innovation Committee and will be responsible for fostering creativity and forward-thinking initiatives for the association.

The committee also explores and implement innovative ideas; and Opeyemi Olaleye, a Partner at OP Africa, a strategic communications firm, will oversee the affairs of all Committee Heads and ensure optimization of efforts by its members for PAUAA.

Chief Operating Officer (COO) of the Pan Atlantic University, Dr Peter Bamkole said the PAU prides itself as an institution helping to form competent and committed professionals as its contribution towards a better society in Nigeria and Africa at large.

“We seek, by deliberate design of our programmes, to inculcate and groom the entrepreneurial spirit in our students.

“The university aims at nurturing individuals who are professionally competent, creative, and enterprising for the common good, and are able to make free and morally upright decisions, and thus act as positive agents of change in service to society,” he said.

Also speaking, the President of the Association, Gbemileke Oscar Oyinsan said the commitment of the new executives is to promote the aims and objectives of the University and forge stronger links among the alumni and administrators of the foremost citadel of knowledge.

According to him, “the focus of these new executives under my leadership is to ensure that the alumni stay connected and engaged through strategic execution of events and programmes that bring value.

He reiterated that the PAU over the years has earned a well-deserved reputation, locally and internationally, as an institution that provides world class education, and this is the propelling force for the association.