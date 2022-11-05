Patoranking to perform at the Qatar 2022 Fifa World Cup, on the 28th of November

Nigeria music sensation, Patrick Nnaemeka Okorie popularly known as Patoranking will perform at the fan festival during the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

The 2022 Headies Award winner, will perform before a large crowd and viewers from around the world at one central location at Al Bidda Park in Doha on November 28.

The reggae-dancehall singer and songwriter is billed to perform at the biggest football tourney along with DJ Aseel, Gims, Miami Band, Julian Marley, and The Uprising, Myrath, Hassan Shakosh, and clean bandit.

FIFA, in the coming days, will announce more names of artists that will entertain fans at the global soccer fiesta.

Patoranking is one of the top artists on the African continent and he is expected to bring his dancehall acts to glamourize the fiesta.