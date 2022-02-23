Pat Utomi tasks Nigerians on effective leadership

Professor Pat Utomi, the renowned Nigerian economist and leadership expert, has averred that disruptive leadership remains the quickest way to Nigeria’s development. The co-founder of the Lagos Business School, now Pan African University, made this assertion at the maiden edition of MARKETING EDGE Hall of Fame held recently at the Radisson Hotel, Ikeja, Lagos where he delivered the keynote address.

“We need a lot of leadership and disruption to make progress in every facet of our national life. If you’re going to make and foster excellence and professionalism, you must imbibe the culture of disruption,” he averred. According to him, Nigeria needs such disruptive leaders in every sector of our national life.

He said further: “The first variable on my list of how Nigeria can make meaningful economic progress is entrepreneurship which comprises the marketing communications industry. And cultural values are at the heart of this progress because, as a leader, you must have an authentic sense of service.”

He emphasized the need for quality leadership and policy choices that will guarantee strong institutions. He asserted that Nigeria requires strong institutions rather than strong individuals to survive at this critical period of her history.

Earlier in his opening remarks, John Ajayi, the Publisher/ CEO of MARKETING EDGE, noted that the induction of personalities into the MARKETING EDGE Hall of Fame attests to the greatness of men and women who have made distinguished contributions to their respective fields of endeavour. He mentioned that each has provided a crucial nexus between creativity and the economy and that these innovative leaders have believed and still believe passionately in the evolutionary/revolutionary power of creativity.

“We are so proud to have these exceptional figures seated here tonight to join our Hall of Fame. I thank them for accepting to be part of the MARKETING EDGE family, and for inspiring the younger generation of entrepreneurs, visionary investors and inventors. We consider it an incredible honour, but I think what’s most important for everyone in this hall to know tonight is what the inductees mean to us, and what they mean to Nigeria, Africa and indeed to the world and humanity.

“These accomplished individuals, professionals who have become leaders, titans and gurus are being inducted into the MARKETING EDGE Hall Of Fame for sustained outstanding contributions to their industries and business enterprise. The MARKETING EDGE Hall Of fame honours these remarkable legends in Nigeria as their lifetime of achievements have inspired and defined the best ideals of our collective humanity”, he said.

MARKETING EDGE Hall of Fame is conceived to be the acme and zenith of recognition for the titans and game-changers in the Marketing Communications industry and other sectors of the Nigerian economy. On the select list of inductees who were bestowed with the apex honour of Hall of Fame, was a galaxy of the finest minds that have shaped Nigeria’s creative and innovative IMC ecosystem and the entrepreneurial space, which include the Tzar of advertising, Dr. Biodun Shobanjo, Sir Steve Omojafor, Mr. Jimi Awosika, Mr. Udeme Ufot, Mrs. Iquo Uko, Dr. Akin Ogunbiyi, Steve Babaeko, Alhaji Garba-Bello Kankarofi, Lanre Adisa, Bunmi Oke, Dozie Mbanefo, Ayo Oluwatosin, John Ehiguese, Rotimi Bankole, Funmi Omo, George Thorpe, Yomi Badejo Okusanya, and Tunji Adeyinka.

Some of the dignitaries who graced the occasion include Prof. Pat Utomi, the Keynote Speaker and Chairman of the occasion; Dr. Lekan Fadolapo, Chief Executive Officer of Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria (APCON); Group Chairman, Mutual Benefits Assurance, Dr. Akin Ogunbiyi; Former APCON Registrar, Alhaji Garba-Bello Kankarofi; Former AAAN President, Udeme Ufot and many others