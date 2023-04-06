Pastor Ituah Ighodalo at 62nd Birthday, 3rd Nigerian Leadership Colloquium in his honour

L-r… Queen Mariam Ogunwusi; her husband Ooni of Ife Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi (Ọjájá II); First Lady of the State, Dr. Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu, the celebrant Pastor in -Charge Trinity house / Chancellor, Wellspring University Edo State, Pastor Ituah Ighodalo; her Sister, Tolu Ighodalo.

L-r …Queen Mariam Ogunwusi; Celebrity journalist, Ruth Osime; Ooni of Ife Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi (Ọjájá II); Chairman Globe Motors Limited. Mrs. Nkiru Anumadu; Obanganwan Barbara James.

Cross Section of the Guest, during the 3rd Nigerian Leadership colloquium on A new Nigeria. Leadership Imperatives For radical growth and transformation, in Honour of Pastor Ituah Ighodalo.

L-r Governorship candidate of Labour Party (LP) in Lagos State, Gbadebo Rhodes–Vivour, his wife Dr. Ify Aniebo Rhodes-Vivour and representative of (LP) Presidential Candidate, Prince Ike Iloghalu.

L-r…Ooni of Ife Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi (Ọjájá II); presenting the award to the Keynote Speaker Prof Akin Oyebode, with them is Pastor Ituah Ighodalo.

L-r… Mrs. Olufunmilayo Olatokunm, with Managing Director Moi Advertising Limited, Mrs. Elizabeth Ige.

L-r… Former President of the Performing Musicians Association of Nigeria (PMAN) Tee Mac Omatshola Iseli; with the celebrant Pastor Ituah Ighodalo.

L-r… Ooni of Ife Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi (Ọjájá II) discussing with Prof Ademola Adenle, from the Technical University of Denmark.

From 4th left Queen Mariam Ogunwusi; her husband Ooni of Ife Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi (Ọjájá; First Lady of the State, Dr. Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu, the Celebrant Pastor Ituah Ighodalo; and others Cutting the Birthday cake during the 3rd Nigerian Leadership colloquium on A new Nigeria. Leadership Imperatives For radical growth and transformation, in Honour of Pastor Ituah Ighodalo, held at the trinity house in Victoria Island on 4/4/2023… PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

