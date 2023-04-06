Champion Newspapers Limited
For a better society

The media gateway to the East.

For inquiries:
Phone: +234 81 8616 6160
Email: editor.championnews@gmail.com

Pastor Ituah Ighodalo at 62nd Birthday, 3rd Nigerian Leadership Colloquium in his honour

Photo Gallery
By Peter
L-r... Ooni of Ife Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi (Ọjájá II); First Lady of the State,  Dr. Ibijoke  Sanwo-Olu, the  Celebrant  Pastor in -Charge Trinity house and the Chancellor, Wellspring University Edo State, Pastor Ituah Ighodalo; during the  3rd Nigerian Leadership colloquium on A new Nigeria. Leadership Imperatives For radical growth and transformation, in Honour of   Pastor Ituah Ighodalo,  held at the trinity house in Victoria Island on 4/4/2023... PHOTOS :CHINYERE IKEANYI.
41
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

L-r… Queen Mariam Ogunwusi; her husband Ooni of Ife Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi (Ọjájá II); First Lady of the State,  Dr. Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu, the celebrant  Pastor in -Charge Trinity house / Chancellor, Wellspring University Edo State, Pastor Ituah Ighodalo; her Sister, Tolu Ighodalo.

L-r …Queen Mariam Ogunwusi; Celebrity journalist, Ruth  Osime; Ooni of Ife Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi  (Ọjájá II); Chairman Globe Motors Limited. Mrs. Nkiru Anumadu; Obanganwan Barbara James.

Cross Section of the Guest, during the  3rd Nigerian Leadership colloquium on A new Nigeria. Leadership Imperatives For radical growth and transformation, in Honour of   Pastor Ituah Ighodalo.

L-r  Governorship candidate of Labour Party (LP) in Lagos StateGbadebo RhodesVivour, his wife Dr. Ify Aniebo Rhodes-Vivour and  representative of (LP) Presidential Candidate, Prince Ike Iloghalu.

L-r…Ooni of Ife Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi (Ọjájá II); presenting the award to the Keynote Speaker  Prof Akin Oyebode, with them is Pastor Ituah Ighodalo.

L-r… Mrs. Olufunmilayo Olatokunm, with Managing Director Moi Advertising Limited, Mrs. Elizabeth Ige.

L-r… Former President of the Performing Musicians  Association of Nigeria (PMAN) Tee Mac Omatshola Iseli; with the celebrant Pastor Ituah Ighodalo.

 L-r… Ooni of Ife Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi (Ọjájá II) discussing with Prof Ademola Adenle, from the Technical  University of Denmark.

From 4th left Queen Mariam Ogunwusi; her husband  Ooni of Ife Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi (Ọjájá; First Lady of the State,  Dr. Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu,  the Celebrant Pastor Ituah Ighodalo; and others Cutting the Birthday cake during the  3rd Nigerian Leadership colloquium on A new Nigeria. Leadership Imperatives For radical growth and transformation, in Honour of   Pastor Ituah Ighodalo,  held at the trinity house in Victoria Island on 4/4/2023… PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

 

For a better society

—————————————————————–

Kindly follow us across all our social media platforms to stay up-to-date with the latest news and happenings in Nigeria and across the globe.

Facebook – https://facebook.com/championnewsonline

Instagram – https://instagram.com/championnewsonline

Twitter– @championnewsng

Continue Reading
Peter 9125 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

More Stories

Latest News from Champion Newspapers, April 6, 2023

Latest News from Champion Newspapers, April 5, 2023

Anambra indigenes in Lagos April Monthly Meeting

Latest News from Champion Newspapers, April 4, 2023

1 of 294