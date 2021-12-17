Pastor Alex Omokudu set to release Supernatural Favour on Cross Over Service

Thanksgiving is an application for more. And as the year is wrapping up, there has always been a need for Christians to come and give thanks to God and usher in the oncoming year with praises and fanfare known as Cross Over Night.

Having seen this, Pastor Alex Omokudu, the General Overseer of Victorious Pentecostal Assembly would be hosting a program to commensurate the New Year Cross Over Service, starting from 29th to 31st December 2021, which promises to be a moment of Prophetic and Thanksgiving.

Speaking on this, Pastor Alex said “we thank God for 2021 as He sheltered us and brought Mercies and Grace upon us. We are alive irrespective of the high Covid rates and Crime rates. We owe it to God to say thank you as we are Crossing Over to 2022 in Praises.”

He also added that 2022 will be their year of “Supernatural Favour”, stepping into the year of Supernatural Favour, and there is need for members of Victorious Pentecostal Assembly to be there as it has been done over the years. We also encourage the general public to also be part of this ushering and Cross Over Service as it will be broadcast live on Facebook. Though it is good to do such an annual event in the presence of God. It’s the end of 2021 Cross Over to take over 2022 in grandstyle.

It’s a 3 day program. 29th and 30th December 2021 will be 2 days of Special Prayers, Deliverance and Impartation, 8pm, while 31st December is billed as Feet Washing Cross Over Service, 10pm. Other side attractions and interesting activities will be on ground.

Notable ministers of God will be invited. Guest Artist, Jimmy D Psalmist will be ministering in soul saving songs to joyfully usher participants into the New year. Pastor Philip Thomas is spiritually loaded to unfold an intensive warfare prayer. While the host, Pastor Alex Omokudu is so positive that 2022 will be a year where finances will be released as there will be massive breakthrough and celebration.

This year’s Cross Over Service is promised to be Prophetic and Healing galore. The ministry has over the years impacted into the lives of people spiritually, morally and even financially. With a mandate to preach the gospel of Christ to people and bring them to the presence of God. It is slated to commence at the Church auditorium, 14-16, Thames road, barking Essex 1G11 0HN.

