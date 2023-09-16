Oyo Assembly Speaker elected Nigerian Speakers’ Chairman

The Conference of Speakers of the State Legislatures of Nigeria has elected Debo Ogundoyin, the Speaker of the Oyo State House of Assembly as its new chairman.

It was reportes that the conference elected new executives at its 2023 Quarter Conference meeting held today in Abuja.

Ogundoyin took over the leadership role as the tenure of the Rt Hon Abubakar Y Suleiman-led Executives of the Conference of Speakers of State Legislatures of Nigeria comes to an end.

It was gathered that the election was presided over by the outgoing Chairman, who doubles as Chairman of the Electoral Committee to usher in a new executive committee that will run the affairs of the Forum for two years.

The new executives were being elected by the 36 Speakers of State Houses of Assembly after accreditation, address of the outgoing Chairman, and presentation of manifestoes by the candidates of various offices.

