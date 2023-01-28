Oyo ADP members defect to Accord party, boost Hon Peller’s chances

JOSEPH OKWUOFU, Ibadan

The candidate for Oyo North Senatorial District under the Accord, Hon. Shina Peller, has received scores of members of the Action Democratic Party (ADP) into the Accord to boost the chances of the party in the forthcoming February 25 election.

The new members, who promised to ensure victory for Hon Peller and other candidates of the party in the coming election, moved into the Accord from Iseyin Local Government Area of the state.

Speaking on behalf of others at Hon Peller’s residence in Iseyin, Mr. Nureni Azeez, who was the ADP chairman in the local government, explained that their decision was informed by the trust and belief they have in Hon Peller and Accord as a party.

Also, they commended Hon. Peller for a job well done in delivering his campaign promises through the SHINAAYO manifesto.

They admitted that truly, he has touched every aspect of his campaign manifesto as evident in his compendium detailing his stewardship from 2019 till date.

In his reaction, Hon Peller lauded the decision of the defectors, describing it as a bold step driven by the interest of Oke Ogun and Oyo North Senatorial District in general.

He assured them of internal democracy and sense of belonging in Accord party, as he welcomed them with the party’s flag and urged them to work harmoniously with other members to ensure victory for the party at the polls.

