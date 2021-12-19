Oyetola, man of integrity, financial probity in service to humanity– Osun monarch

…as Tiv community in Osun drums support for him

Blessing Akorowosi, Osogbo

The Alayemore of Ido-Osun and Secretary General, Council of Yoruba Obas, Oba Adedapo Aderemi has commended Governor Adegboyega Oyetola for demonstrating good leadership virtues in the administration of the state.

The Osun monarch who doubles as the Secretary of Board of Trustees, National Council of Traditional Rulers of Nigeria described the governor as a man who still upholds his virtues of integrity, financial probity and service to humanity which he had been known for, from time immemorial, even despite being in the political circle.

Oba Adedapo disclosed this while hosting Osun Civic Engagement team led by Special Adviser to the Governor, Hon. Olatunbosun Oyintiloye for a community engagement programme with the Osun State Benue Community at his palace in Ido-Osun area of Osun State.

The monarch further noted that, Oyetola’s personality has given him that respect among royal fathers, positing that they have never had it so good like under the current administration.

While eulogizing Oyetola for adding immense values to the lives of the residents through the massive developments recorded in critical sectors of the state such as health, education, infrastructure, security, commerce and human capacity building, he also appreciated the governor for his series of socioeconomic interventions in Ido-Osun Community especially the recently concluded intra-community road network which has brought a tremendous positive development to area.

In his remarks, the State Chairman of Tivs residents in Osun, Chief Audu Samson who spoke on behalf of the entire Benue Community declared support for Oyetola in recognition of his ingenuity and dynamic leadership.

He said Oyetola has administration has not only brought about socioeconomic development to the state, but he has also improved peaceful coexistence which is to their benefits as non-indigenes.

Chief Audu however, restated their commitment to supporting Oyetola’s administration in its quest of agricultural revitalization targeted towards making Osun the food basket of the southwest and the nation at large.

In his remarks, the Special Adviser on Civic Engagement, Hon. Olatunbosun Oyintiloye who represented the governor at the event reaffirmed the commitment of Oyetola’s administration to engendering an all-inclusive governance, as well as peaceful coexistence which are preconditions for democratic sustenance and socioeconomic prosperity of every given polity.

Oyintiloye also appreciated the Benue Community for their unflinching allegiance to the current administration, emphasising that Oyetola would stop at nothing in making life more abundant for all people in the state irrespective of any political, social, religious or tribal consideration.