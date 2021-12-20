Oyetola inaugurates $500,000 comprehensive eye care centre in Osogbo

BLESSING AKOROWOSI, Osogbo

Governor of Osun, Adegboyega Oyetola has inaugurated the newly rehabilitated and revitalised comprehensive eye care centre in Osogbo to scale up access to quality eye service in the State.

The new eye care centre situated within the premises of the State Specialist Hospital, Osogbo, is a joint project of the Osun State Government and the Lions Club International, Multiple District 404 Nigeria.

The initiative was aimed at offering ophthalmological, medical, surgical and optical comprehensive eye care services to the citizens and people of the neighboring states.

It would be recalled that Governor Oyetola in February, 2019, signed a Memorandum of Understanding, MoU, with the Lions Club International, Multiple District 404, to revitalise the eye care centre to better serve the people of the State.

Commissioning the centre, Governor Oyetola said treatment of and care for the eye was a critical component of the health initiative of his Administration.

He added that the initiative was one of the many achievements of his Administration in its three years of existence, noting that health and wellbeing of the people remains a topmost priority of his government.

On how the comprehensive eye centre came to being, Oyetola said: “In year 2019, the State government entered into a Memorandum of Understanding with Lions Club International to erect a fully-equipped Comprehensive Eye Care Centre and to employ competent and qualified staff, including Eye Specialist Consultants to ensure universal eye health for all.

“The eye is undoubtedly the light of the body and a good and functioning eye is an important part of our daily living.

“In view of this truism, our Administration embraced the Eye Care Project in conjunction with Lions Club International in setting up a high- standard and well- equipped comprehensive eye care centre for the use of the citizens of Osun State and beyond at the State specialist Hospital, Asubiaro, Osogbo, to offer ophthalmological, medical, surgical and optical comprehensive eye care services.

“Though the Covid-19 pandemic was a major reason for the delay in opening this eye care Centre, we are grateful to God that the project has been completed and is now ready for use, hence our gathering here today for the inauguration.

“This initiative is one of the many achievements of our Administration in its three years of existence.

“I wish to note that the Lions Club International with the full support of my government renovated an existing structure at the State Specialist Hospital, Asubiaro, Osogbo, and equipped the building with state-of-the-art equipment with the goal of providing excellent eye services to our population.

“Some Personnel have been trained in India to provide clinical services as well as equipment maintenance services.

“Our government also gave approval for employment of key technical staff and facilitated port clearing of imported equipment to be used in the Centre,” Oyetola added.

Speaking earlier, the Special Adviser to the Governor on Public Health, Pharmacist Olasiji Olamiju, said the project was another testimonial of the Oyetola’s unprecedented commitment to the welfare and good health of the people.

Olamiju who disclosed that about 500, 000 US dollars was expended to revitalise the centre said “it is not only built but equipped with state-of-the-art facilities that will aid adequate treatment.

“It is a centre where referral can be taken care of. This will complement our efforts in making quality, qualitative and affordable health service available for the people,” he added.

In his remarks, the District Governor, Lion Clubs International District 404 B2 Nigeria, Kayode Oshinuga, commended Governor Oyetola for the express approval given to take the dream of the project to fruition.

He said the commissioning of the project was another giant stride in the landmark of charitable projects undertaken by Lions Clubs as it adds to the growing list of proud interventions of the club in all areas of public health and well-being.

“I cannot but acknowledge the support and cooperation of the government of Osun while the construction and equipping of this project lasted. We are confident that the project would be put to proper use for the benefit of the communities,” Oshinuga said.

In his welcome address, the project chairperson, Lion Kola Oyekanmi, lauded the Administration of Governor Oyetola for investing hugely in the health sector since the assumption of office.

Oyekanmi, who described the project as a welcome development to stimulate the health sector noted that it would go a long way at enhancing eye care service in the State.

In another development, Osun State Governor, Adegboyega Oyetola, weeked joined the Oluwo of Iwo, Oba Abdul-Rasheed Adewale Akanbi Telu 1, sons and daughters of Iwo to mark the 2021 edition of the annual Iwo Day celebration.

Oyetola, who was welcomed to the town by a joyous crowd, congratulated the people of Iwo on the celebration.

He promised the people that Osogbo-Iwo road would be fixed by the State Government.

The Governor thanked the people of Iwo for their support and prayers for his Administration.

He urged all those who are yet to collect their Voter’s Card to do so to enable them participate in next year’s election in the State. He also advised them not to release their PVC to anyone under the guise of enjoying any empowerment.

Speaking earlier, the Oluwo of Iwo, Oba AbdulRasheed Adewale Akanbi Telu 1, acknowledged the giant strides of the Oyetola-led administration.

He stated that since the Governor came in three years ago, the State has been enjoying peace.

“I am not here to campaign but when someone is doing well, we should say it. So far, Oyetola has proven to be a good leader,” Oluwo said.

