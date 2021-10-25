Owing Pensioners their livelihood is wicked, mindless– says, PDP candidate Ozigbo

By Pamela Eboh Awka

The Governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP for the November 6, 2021 election in Anambra State, Mr. Val Ozigbo has condemned Governor Willie Obiano’s non-payment of gratuities to civil servants that retired from Anambra State workforce since 2017

He described the action as mindless, heartless and wicked.

Ozigbo in a press release made available to journalists in Awka, regretted that despite efforts by the Peter Obi administration to clear over 35 billion Naira arrears of pension and gratuities owed retirees in the State since 1991, that the present Government has allowed the debt to accumulate to the tune of over 5 billion Naira.

He wondered how those responsible for the action feel whenever they read the stories of retirees dying due to lack of basic needs they often use the gratuities to solve through the returns they get after investing it wisely.

The governorship candidate added, “I am the son of a headmaster, I recall how my father invested his gratuity wisely after retirement and how the little investment contributed to welfare of our family. I was happy when Obi cleared the gratuities but saddened that they have started to accumulate under Gov. Willie Obiano.

“Compassion for the people is one of the qualities that leaders should possess, especially now the country is witnessing the worst economic downturn.

“It is sad to see a Governor taking over a billion as monthly security vote, going on long convoy, junketing around the world in the name of holidays, sponsoring things that do not add to the growth and well-being of the state and yet cannot pay the gratuities of retirees.

“Depriving workers of their wages or rewards cannot be justified by any means. As a Christian, I am aware that depriving workers of their wages was regarded as one of the sins crying to heaven for vengeance.



Ozigbo gave assurance that the trend will stop for good in the fullness of timef if he becomes governor of the state come March , 2022.