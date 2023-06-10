Osun SWAN holds debate for FA chairmanship aspirants, urges sports development

Blessing Akorowosi, Osogbo

The Sports Writers Association of Nigeria (SWAN), Osun State chapter on Friday, organized a debate for candidates contesting for the position of the Chairman, of the Osun State Football Association.

The event which was held at the NUJ Press Center, Osogbo, had in attendance football stakeholders, congress members, football coaches, club owners, players union, Nigeria Referee Association, and sports journalists among others.

The three chairmanship candidates are Chief Ishola Rasaq Mustapha, Mr. Sola Fanawopo, and Alhaji Olafiranye Olayiwola.

The candidates took turns to declare their plans for the state football association vowing to restore its lost glory.

They admitted that Osun football development was facing many challenges such as infrastructure decay, negligence by the government, lack of clear-cut football policy, and poor capacity building among others which require quick action.

The chairmanship aspirants promised to look inward and engage in the business of football through partnerships with private individuals and corporate organizations to run the activities of the association and depend less on the government.

According to them, “Osun has the potential to raise budding talents from the grassroots who can become international stars but much has not been done to create a platform to capture them and nurture them to stardom.”

They all promised to find solutions to the challenges if elected.

Earlier in his opening address, the Chairman, of Osun SWAN, Timothy Agbor urged all aspirants to see themselves as one whose mission was to develop Osun football and by extension Osun Sports sector.

Agbor assured that whoever emerges will get full support from sports journalists in the state.

The FA election which holds Tuesday, June 13, 2023, will be decided by 37 delegates across the 30 local government areas of Osun State and 7 other stakeholders.