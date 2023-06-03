Osun NGO sensitizes women, girls on menstrual hygiene, distributes pads

BLESSING AKOROWOSI, Osogbo

To commemorate the world menstrual hygiene day, a non-governmental organisation, Loving Heart of Faith Foundation sensitized women and girls on the need to stay clean and free from germs.

At Oduola Ilase Ijesa and Community High School, Ota-efun in Osogbo, Osun State capital, the NGO engaged in health talk, blood pressure examination as well as the distribution of menstrual pads and detergents.

In her lecture to the female students of Community High School, Ota-efun on Wednesday, the assistant director of nursing services, UNIOSUN teaching hospital, Mrs. Folasayo Akinremi stressed that they must be conscious of their body hygiene.

She explained to the young girls the signs of menstruation and the need to inform their mothers promptly, not seeking advice from peers who might mislead them.

Her words: “Carry yourselves with dignity as adolescent girls who have attained puberty stage. This is not the time to play with boys anyhow to avoid pregnancy at your age.

“Take your hygiene seriously from now. Bathe twice daily and wash your hands regularly. Change and dispose your pads properly.”

Speaking with the women of Oduola Ilase Ijesa community on Saturday, the medical practitioner urged them to be close to their female children and educate them on their body changes.

She charged mothers not to shy away from educating their girls on menstruation and sex else they will get wrong counsels from outside.

Mrs Akinremi noted that a good diet while menstruating helps to revitalise the body and a good hygiene keeps the body healthy.

In her address, the visionary of the NGO, Ikeola Adedayo said the Loving Heart of Faith Foundation is a purpose-driven and faith inspired charity organisation with the goal of raising a generation of changing agents for the nation’s transformation.

Adedayo urged the women to take good care of themselves and their children regardless of what they are faced with, while she urged the students to be contented with what their parents have and open up if molested by anyone.

Appreciating the NGO for their gesture, the Baale of Oduola Ilase Ijesa, Marufu Hasan Fasakin enjoined the team to keep up the good work and extend the message of hygiene to more people.

The women of Oduola Ilase Ijesa community in Osun State after the sensitisation and distribution of pads.

