Schneider to partner with NIEEE Lagos Chapter on professionalism

CHINYERE IKEANYI

Schneider Electric Nigeria Limited has indicated its willingness to partner with the Nigerian institute Electrical and Electronic Engineers (NIEEE) Lagos Chapter in order to have a robust professionalism.

The Managing Director of Schneider Electric Nigeria Limited, Ajibola Akindele, disclosed this during the visit of members of Lagos Chapter of NIEEE led by its Chairman, Engr. Olalekan Olabode, to the company in Lagos.

The Schneider MD, who stated that partnering with NIEEE, would not be new as the company has been supporting several professional bodies including the Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE).

“We are Majority electronics engineers here and part of what we do is we also support Professional bodies. We support The Nigerian Society of Engineers, several other Professional Bodies in the past we supported them.

“Certainly there are ways of collaborating which we have to exploit, conferences of NSE, SPE, in the Past we have spooned in 2021 and l spoke at the event this is not something new to us. We do offer Opportunity for NYSC and we are a big multinational; we have Officers across the Niger; we will try to partner with you”, the Schneider boss stated.

Earlier in his speech, the NIEEE Lagos Chapter Chairman, Engr. Olabode, while explaining the purpose of the Institute’s visit to the Schneider, stated: “We have identified Schneider as an electrical company that has electrical and electronics engineer to seek for their support. We are like an agency to the Federal Government; there are certain things we cannot do”.

Engr. Olabode further stated: “This is Lagos chapter and definitely we have the National. In Nigeria today, we have over 49 chapters and still counting in Nigeria but we now have the central team that sees the affairs and brings things together.

“So, we are being privileged today to have a past national chairman but today now being a Chartered Institute, we now have president but while he was serving, he was a national chairman and no any other person than Engineer Emmanuel Akinwole, Fellow of the Nigerian Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineer; Fellow of the Nigerian Society of Engineers. I am a power specialists .we still have people in our Mix we are contributing what is called Local context”.

“What we do as a body is just for us to come together to aggregate knowledge , and let’s see how best we can be of help to one another. Engineers are known to profess solutions to any societal problem. So, where ever we see, we are ready to do that. We also have a relationship with the Lagos State government because we are interested in a smart Lagos and we had written so many things to Mr. Governor and we had the opportunity to meet with Commissioner for Energy one on one and we were also involved in domesticating the building codes in Lagos and also we are part of the team doing that for him. That is just to let you know who we are in a summary”, Olabode added.

