Reps direct temporary suspension of ban of Sachet Alcohol, Water , other products for 5 Years

The House of Representatives has called for a five years temporary suspension on the ban of sachet alcohol, water and other products by the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control NAFDAC in the country.

The Deputy Chairman, House of Representatives Commitee on media and Public Affairs, Hon Phillip Agbese made this call on the agency during a press briefing at the National Assembly in Abuja.

The House according to Agbese was more concern about current economic circumstances in the country than the ban.

He revealed that the National Agency for Food and Drugs Administration and Control, NAFDAC, had earlier in the year banned the use of sachet alcohol as well as sachet water in the country.

The House he said, had engaged the Director General of NAFDAC, Prof Mojisola Adeyeye among other key stakeholders before before the five years suspension was reached.

It would be recalled that the House Commitee on NAFDAC had recently accused NAFDAC management of high headedness alleging that the agency has refused to enforce it directives to suspend the ban on sachet alcohol among other items as directed by the commitee.

The Chairman, House of Representatives Commitee on NAFDAC Hon. Regina Akume had earlier last month during a press brieffing informed newsmen that NAFDAC’s action in refusing to suspend the ban was tantamount to outright disregard to the rule of law and that of the parliament.

But the deputy spokesman, however, informed that that stakeholders were fully involved in the decision to temporarily suspend the enforcement of the ban directives.

The resolution entitled: NASS/CNA/35/VOL4/100, dated 21st March, 2024 in consideration of report of the Committee on NAFDAC on the need to suspend the ban it has imposed on the sachet alcohol and less than 200ML pet bottles directed that the ban should be lifted because of wrong timing as well as prevailing economic circumstances.

Agbese maintained that the rate of unemployment is staggering and inflation rate is soaring, while the poverty level is on the increase with paucity of foreign exchange to do business adding that these were common factors that necessitated the call for temporary suspension of the ban.

He further disclosed that in the next month, the House Commitee would still meet to assess the development.

