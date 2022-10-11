Osun LG Poll: APC flags off campaign, says election will revive party

.. elected officials will be dissolved by Nov. 27, PDP threatens

Blessing Akorowosi, Osogbo

As Osun State prepares for its local government election on Saturday, the state All Progressives Congress (APC) has flagged off the commencement of campaign activities in all the wards and local government areas.

APC, who expressed confidence that it will be victorious in the LG poll noted that it was not defeated in the July 16 governorship election as several polling units had over-voting where the opposition won.

Presenting the flag of the party to the Chairmen and councilors candidates on Tuesday, at the State party Secretariat in Osogbo, the Chairman of the party, Prince Gboyega Famodun urged them to use it to canvass for votes.

He charged them to embrace those that contested alongside their position at the primaries for the unity and strength of the party.

Prince Famodun enjoined the party faithful to put in their best in canvassing for votes at the grassroots, noting that the local government election will serve as a tonic to revive the party.

He said, “If people tell you that APC was defeated in the last Governorship election, tell them that you were not defeated and that the work of the Lord is still in progress.

“What we are here for today is to remind you to campaign at your various wards and local government areas for votes. Go to your various communities and canvass for votes. The last election has gone. There’s an adage that says– No one knows tomorrow. Between July 16 and now, a lot of things have happened.

“This local government election that would take place this Saturday is a tonic to the party which will revive the party.

“Everyone knows the opposition party as being troublesome but as for us, let us be orderly and be brave. I am assuring you that no evil shall befall you.”

However, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state has said the council poll should be halted warning.

The party who described the election as illegal vowed that the elected officials will not last beyond November 27.

In a statement by the PDP caretaker Chairman in Osun, Dr. Akindele Adekunle, the APC was accused of planning to waste the resources of the state through the election.