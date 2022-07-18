Osun Guber: Timi of Ede appreciates residents for electing Adeleke

BLESSING AKOROWOSI, Osogbo

The Timi of Ede land in Osun State, Oba Munirudeen Lawal has expressed gratitude to the people of the state for electing Ademola Adeleke as governor.

Oba Lawal said his feelings about Adeleke’s victory could not be expressed in words.

The monarch spoke in his palace on Sunday while addressing newsmen.

He said, “my feelings cannot be expressed because it happened so sudden but we thank God for the victory.

“I am happy because our son is now the governor-elect and we thank God for that.”

The traditional ruler described Adeleke’s victory as a victory for the whole state and not for Ede alone.

“It is a victory for the whole people of Osun because he had a wide spread of votes across the state.

“It is not not only votes from Ede alone that gave him the victory but rather it is the synergy between the people of the state that brought him to power,” he said.

Oba Munirudeen thanked the people of Ede for their support and for listening to his plea to vote for Adeleke.

Meanwhile, there was jubilation in Ede immediately Adeleke was declared the winner.

Hundreds of Ede indigenes trooped out en masse to the major streets in the town celebrating his victory.

