Osun 2022: Rights group commends Buhari, INEC, security operatives

PHIL OKOSE ,Onitsha

Satisfied with the peaceful manner the Osun State gubernatorial election was conducted weekend, the Anambra State chairman of Civil Liberties Organization, CLO, comrade Vincent Ezekwueme, Sunday commended President Mohammadu Buhari, Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, and the security operatives.

He urged them to ensure a repeat of such peaceful and transparent election that brought Ademola Adeleke as successor to incumbent Governor Oyetola in next year general election.

His words, “it is the beauty of democracy and a welcome development that the outcome of the election reflected the wishes and aspirations of majority of the Osun people.

This has tremendously rekindled people’s hope, faith, trust and confidence in the electoral umpire and I commend President Buhari, INEC, security agents and stakeholders for ensuring peaceful, credible, transparent, free, fair and generally acceptable election.”

“Relentless efforts should be made to ensure reflection of such kind gesture during next year general elections.”

He however condemned what he described as high rate of vote buying stating that it is the greatest threat to Nigerian democracy.

Ezekwueme stressed the need for the encouragement of Economic and Financial Crime Commission, EFCC and security agents as they did wonderfully well in the Osun gubernatorial election especially in curtailing menace of vote buying.

“INEC should also prevent party agents from staying close to the voting cubicles in order to discourage vote buying. The governor -elect , Ademola Adeleke, should be magnanimous in victory and losers should accept defeat in good faith as losers, may be winners tomorrow”, he advised.

